Follow THISDAYLIVE on GoogleAdd us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google· NUPRC's cost of collection hits N335.45bn, NNPC receivables drop 19%

·Gas flare penalties jump 56% to N611.4bn, signature bonuses rise 44%

·Eyesan seeks more opportunities for women in oil and gas

Nigeria's upstream petroleum revenue fell by N6.11 trillion to N10.42 trillion in 2025, despite a N16.54 trillion annual budget, with average daily crude oil and condensate production of 1.62 million barrels.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This is as declining royalties and other petroleum receipts widened the shortfall against the federal government's revenue target.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), in its 2025 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Report, disclosed that the N10.42 trillion generated for the federation represented 63.03 per cent of the N16.54 trillion projected for the year.

The decline followed a sharp increase in collections in 2024, when upstream revenues rose to N12.56 trillion from N4.43 trillion in 2023. The latest figures showed that the federation's earnings from the upstream petroleum sector failed to sustain the previous year's growth.

The biggest drag came from oil and gas royalties, including Project Gazelle and NNPC receivables, which accounted for 86.08 per cent of total collections. Revenue from the category fell by 19.03 per cent, from N11.08 trillion in 2024 to N8.97 trillion in 2025.

Royalty by price also declined by 31.97 per cent, dropping from N313.72 billion to N213.41 billion, while lease renewals plunged by 96.43 per cent, from N230.73 billion to N8.23 billion. Good and Valuable Consideration, which generated N117.02 billion in 2024, recorded no revenue in 2025.

However, increased collections from gas flare penalties and signature bonuses provided some cushion against the decline in royalty earnings.

Gas flare penalties rose by 56.27 per cent, from N391.26 billion in 2024 to N611.42 billion in 2025, making the category the second-largest source of upstream revenue after royalties.

Signature bonuses also increased by 44.20 per cent to N532.94 billion, compared with N369.58 billion in the preceding year, reflecting, among other factors, receipts associated with the 2025 petroleum licensing round.

Besides, concession rentals climbed by 61.06 per cent to N38.19 billion, while miscellaneous revenue increased by 31.94 per cent to N46.44 billion.

In contrast, the commission's own income increased by 21.85 per cent to N342.81 billion in 2025, from N281.34 billion in 2024, despite the contraction in revenue generated for the federation.

The report showed that the bulk of the commission's income came from Cost of Revenue Collection (CORC), which rose by 19.94 per cent to N335.45 billion from N279.69 billion.

In the same vein, the commission's internally generated revenue also recorded a significant increase, rising by 345.64 per cent from N1.65 billion in 2024 to N7.36 billion in 2025.

The report further showed that Nigeria produced 589.6 million barrels of liquid hydrocarbons during the year, comprising 538.7 million barrels of crude oil and 50.9 million barrels of condensate, translating to an average daily output of 1.62 million barrels.

Gas production increased by 8.84 per cent to 2.73 trillion cubic feet, equivalent to 7.47 billion cubic feet per day. Of this volume, 2.508 trillion cubic feet, representing 92 per cent, was utilised, while 216 billion cubic feet, or 7.93 per cent, was flared.

Nigeria's oil and condensate reserves stood at 37.28 billion barrels as of January 1, 2025, compared with 37.50 billion barrels a year earlier, while gas reserves increased marginally to 210.54 trillion cubic feet from 209.26 trillion cubic feet.

Despite the production and reserves figures, the report identified regulatory delays as a major constraint to upstream industry operations.

It disclosed that all 318 Annual Work Programme (AWP) applications submitted by exploration and production companies in 2025 remained unapproved or disapproved at the end of the year.

The commission attributed the situation to the failure to gazette the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum (Commercial) Regulations, which affected its ability to process the applications.

The number of applications rose by 20 per cent during the year following an extension of the submission deadline from January to April 2025.

Also, the report indicated that the commission approved 48 Field Development Plans (FDPs), targeting 1.75 billion barrels of oil, 104.48 million barrels of condensate and 8.19 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The projects are expected to deliver first oil between 2026 and 2030, with a projected incremental peak production capacity of 743,830 barrels per day.

The report also documented 357 oil spill incidents during the year, with 49.6 per cent attributed to sabotage. In addition, 33 workplace accidents were recorded, resulting in 17 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has called for greater opportunities for women in the petroleum sector even as she asked women to also prioritise competence, resilience and continuous learning as critical tools for breaking barriers.

Eyesan gave the charge yesterday while speaking on the topic, "Breaking Barriers," at the 2026 Women in NNPC Limited (WIN) event held at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, under the theme, "Powered by Her."

The NUPRC boss urged women not to be discouraged by delayed promotions, stressing that professional growth requires patience, perseverance and commitment to excellence.

Sharing her personal experience, Eyesan disclosed that she spent eight years in the same position without promotion but remained committed to her career.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eyesan also emphasised the importance of involving men in conversations about gender inclusion and women's advancement, noting that some of the major milestones in her career were made possible by men who recognised her competence and provided opportunities.

"I was appointed the first female Head of Strategy, not by a woman, but by a man who believed in my competence. I was also appointed as the first female EVP Upstream, NNPCL, by a man who believed in my competence, and today I stand as the first female CCE of NUPRC by Mr President, who is a man who believes that I will deliver," she said.

Acknowledging the gradual increase in opportunities for women in the industry, the NUPRC boss called for more deliberate efforts to achieve meaningful representation, advocating at least 25 per cent participation of women in leadership and decision-making positions.

"Is it happening at the scale we want? Not quite, we need more. At least one in four. Not just because we want to make up the numbers but because we think we bring value to the table," she said.

The NUPRC boss also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mr Bayo Ojulari, for the WIN initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for positioning young women for greater opportunities and leadership roles in the oil and gas industry.

She noted that the Nigerian oil and gas industry was recording significant progress through collaboration between the regulator, NNPCL and other industry operators.