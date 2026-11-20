The Senate has demanded justice for the 37 young artisanal miners, who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, insisting that all recommendations of the federal government's investigative committee must be fully implemented.

The upper chamber specifically called for appropriate sanctions against officers found culpable in the incident, institutional reforms within NSCDC, and payment of compensation to the bereaved families and other affected persons.

It also resolved to constitute a delegation, to be led by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, or his nominee, to visit the bereaved families and convey the sympathy and solidarity of the National Assembly.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Sani Musa and co-sponsored by other senators from the North-central region.

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The 37 young men reportedly died on September 17, 2026, while in the custody of Niger State Command of NSCDC, following their arrest during operations against suspected illegal mining activities.

Moving the motion, Musa described the incident as a tragic loss of human lives that had devastated the affected families and communities, raising serious concerns about the protection of fundamental human rights and the responsibility of security agencies to safeguard persons in their custody.

He said the circumstances surrounding the deaths demanded urgent attention, particularly as the victims had been detained by a government security agency expected to protect lives and enforce the law.

The senate recalled that President Bola Tinubu had directed the establishment of a 10-member independent investigative committee to investigate the incident, establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, determine responsibility, and recommend appropriate disciplinary and administrative measures.

It stated that the committee had submitted its report, identifying serious lapses and recommending sanctions, institutional reforms, and financial compensation for the families of the deceased and other affected persons.

Musa stressed that the implementation of the recommendations was necessary to demonstrate the government's commitment to protecting the lives and fundamental rights of Nigerians, irrespective of their social or economic circumstances.

The senator expressed concern that further delay, particularly in the payment of compensation, would compound the suffering of the bereaved families and weaken public confidence in the government's commitment to accountability.

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Consequently, Senate urged the federal government to implement all the recommendations of the investigative committee, particularly those relating to accountability, sanctions against culpable officers, and comprehensive reforms within NSCDC.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, described the incident as a national tragedy, warning against any attempt to diminish the value of the victims' lives because of allegations that some of them might have been involved in illegal mining.

Nwoko stated that the protection of human rights must remain consistent across the country, regardless of the circumstances leading to an individual's arrest.

Presiding, Akpabio commended Musa for bringing the matter before Senate, stating that the deaths have attracted considerable public attention through traditional and social media.

He also acknowledged Tinubu's intervention in setting up the investigative committee, but insisted that the submission of its report must translate into concrete action.

The senate president subsequently put the prayers of the motion to a voice vote, and they were unanimously adopted.

The chamber further directed relevant Senate committees, particularly those on Solid Minerals, Interior, Human Rights, Police Affairs and Judiciary, to monitor the implementation of the investigative committee's recommendations and report their findings to the chamber.