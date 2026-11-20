BUK's spokesperson, Lamara Garba, announced the development in a statement published by the university bulletin

Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has banned students' signing-out activities and unauthorised use of academic gowns on its campuses.

BUK's spokesperson, Lamara Garba, announced the development in a statement published by the university bulletin.

"The University Management has observed with concern the increasing trend of "signing-out" activities by graduating students on campus," the statement stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Accordingly, all forms of signing-out activities are hereby banned with immediate effect.

"This includes the wearing of defaced clothing; using paint, ink or markers on the body or on University property; public disturbances; and any related acts carried out under the guise of celebration," the statement added.

The university also said, "The use of academic gowns or any specialised attire by graduating students for taking photographs or staging unofficial celebrations within the campus is strictly prohibited. Academic gowns are reserved for authorised University ceremonies only".

"Any student or group of students found engaging in any of the above activities will be sanctioned in line with the University's rules and regulations.

"Students are reminded that Bayero University awards degrees to those found worthy in character and in learning. All graduating students are therefore expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the dignity and reputation of the University.

"Security personnel have been directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive and to arrest anyone who violates this order. By this notice, all students are advised to be guided accordingly," the university management said.