Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has held discussions with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Peter Vowles, on the country's 2027 general elections and other issues of mutual interest.

Tambuwal disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday, following a visit to the British High Commission on Tuesday.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss Nigeria-United Kingdom relations and the importance of credible, transparent and peaceful elections to democratic progress.

Tambuwal emphasised the need for strong institutions, respect for the rule of law and an electoral environment that allows every eligible Nigerian to participate freely and confidently.

He said voters must have confidence that their votes would count, stressing the importance of credible electoral processes in strengthening democracy.

The former governor expressed optimism about continued constructive engagement with the United Kingdom in advancing shared interests and strengthening the longstanding relationship between both countries.