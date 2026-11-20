Among respondents who gave a direct answer rather than saying they were unsure, the share rose to 52.1 per cent, with almost half paying more than once.

Missing medical records, along with service prices, are pushing up household spending on healthcare in Nigeria, a new survey says.

The Nigerian Health Continuity Survey, an online study of 1,820 adults across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory, found that two in five respondents paid to repeat a laboratory test or scan in the past two years because an earlier result could not be found.

Among respondents who gave a direct answer rather than saying they were unsure, the share rose to 52.1 per cent, with almost half paying more than once.

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Conducted between 5 November and 12 November, 2026, the study measures what a household loses when a patient's medical history does not travel with them.

Time is the first loss. Of the 1,480 respondents who looked for information from an earlier visit, test, or prescription, 47.3 per cent said the process was somewhat or very difficult, while only 18.9 per cent found it very easy.

Of those who reported a duration, 73.4 per cent said a single care trip - from leaving home to the end of the visit took two hours or more, while 17.6 per cent said it took a full day or longer.

On their most recent visit, 41.8 per cent of respondents spent over N50,000 out of pocket, including transport and medicines, while 25.3 per cent spent over N100,000.

In two-thirds of cases (65.9 per cent), the patient or family organised the trip themselves.

"A health facility organised 13.2 per cent of them.

"Booking, transport, phone calls, payments and follow-up all landed on the household," the survey said.

When asked to choose the single change that would most reduce the stress of seeking care, 27.5 per cent picked affordability, while 61.5 per cent picked changes to process or information, such as clearer details before a visit, shorter waits, easier use of health cover, better follow-up, access to their own records, and easier booking.

Even in a system they view as expensive, patients put the queue and the missing file ahead of the bill.

"What should worry policymakers is not that care is expensive, it is that a patient can pay twice for the same test and nobody has done anything wrong.

"The hospital did its work. The laboratory did its work, the information simply did not travel, and the household absorbed the difference.

"That is a systems failure with an invoice attached, and unlike most of what ails the sector, it is fixable," said Williams Popoola, Managing Director of Medbankr.

The report places these results alongside national data pointing the same way. Analysis of the 2023/24 General Household Survey found that 45.5 per cent of Nigerian households face catastrophic health spending at a 10 per cent budget-share threshold, with rural, female-headed, and elderly households carrying the heaviest burden.

Out-of-pocket payments also account for about 72 per cent of Nigeria's current health spending, among the highest rates in the world.

However, because participants were recruited through social media and online forums, the report notes that the sample is not representative of the country.

The authors made three recommendations, first urging statisticians who run the national household survey to add three continuity questions to produce a representative estimate.

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Second, they advised health facilities and state agencies to publish a bundled cost estimate before a visit so families know the price of the main test before paying for registration, the card, and initial checks.

Third, the report called for a minimum content and format standard for a patient-carried summary so that "your records travel with you" can be audited rather than assumed.

"We commissioned this because an anecdote is not evidence, then we published the findings that are inconvenient for us.

"The data says a patient-held record solves one part of this problem, not all of it.

"Anyone who tells you a single product fixes continuity in Nigeria has not read the numbers," Dolapo Fasakin, Product and Growth Manager of Medbankr said.