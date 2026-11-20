The African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN), which represents the continent's 54 countries in international climate negotiations, described any attempt to reopen the agreement, particularly its provisions on countries' obligations, as unacceptable.

African countries have warned against attempts to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, insisting that developed nations must honour their existing climate obligations as disagreements over finance and support for vulnerable economies continue at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN), which represents the continent's 54 countries in international climate negotiations, described any attempt to reopen the agreement, particularly its provisions on countries' obligations, as unacceptable.

The position reflects a broader concern among African negotiators that discussions about the future of global climate action must not weaken responsibilities already established under the 2015 agreement, especially when developing countries still struggle to secure the resources needed to implement their climate commitments.

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The Paris Agreement, adopted at COP21 in France, established a framework for countries to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to keep the increase to 1.5°C.

Although the agreement requires all parties to submit and periodically strengthen their national climate plans, it recognises that countries have different capacities and responsibilities. It also requires developed countries to provide financial resources to assist developing countries with mitigation and adaptation.

For African countries, whose contributions to historical global greenhouse gas emissions remain relatively small but whose populations face significant climate risks, how these commitments are implemented remains central to the negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, AGN Chair Antwi-Boasiako Amoah said the continent would not support efforts to renegotiate the agreement, particularly provisions relating to countries' obligations.

"Any attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, especially when it comes to obligations, is something that the African continent rejects. We need to stay within the confines of the agreement because that is what we all have agreed in the past to do business with," he said.

Finance beyond pledges

Beyond protecting the existing agreement, African negotiators are pushing for changes to how climate finance is structured and delivered, arguing that funding alone does not guarantee vulnerable countries can access or use it effectively.

For many African economies, climate action requires substantial investment in infrastructure, agriculture, water management, energy and disaster preparedness. However, limited fiscal space and existing debt burdens constrain how much governments can commit to these priorities on their own.

Mr Amoah said the continent's concern was therefore not simply increasing the volume of climate finance, but ensuring resources were provided through grants and highly concessional instruments rather than financing arrangements that could deepen existing debt pressures.

He said African negotiators were working across different climate finance platforms, including the Green Climate Fund (GCF), to ensure that funding arrangements supported the implementation of countries' climate plans.

"We have been very vocal, not just talking, but also trying to make sure that the structures that deliver finance, that is, grants and highly concessional finance, from whichever platform we find ourselves," he said.

Concerns over Green Climate Fund

Speaking further, Mr Amoah also highlighted ongoing efforts by African negotiators to influence the policies that will guide the next replenishment of the Green Climate Fund, expected next year.

The fund is one of the principal international mechanisms established to support developing countries in responding to climate change, particularly through projects that reduce emissions and strengthen resilience to its impacts.

According to Mr Amoah, the fund's board recently adopted two policies to guide the replenishment process: one on traditional contributors and the other on financing from alternative sources.

He said African negotiators had worked to ensure that the two categories remained distinct because they carried different obligations.

For the African group, maintaining this is important to ensure that the responsibilities of traditional donor countries are not blurred by the emergence of other financing sources.

The cost of accessing climate grants

Mr Amoah further questioned the conditions attached to some international climate grants, arguing that the financial requirements can place additional pressure on countries already struggling to fund development priorities.

Using an example involving the Global Environment Facility (GEF), he said a country could be required to provide seven dollars of its own resources to access one dollar in grant funding.

He argued that such arrangements undermined the purpose of providing financial assistance to countries with limited resources.

"If I take one dollar from GEF, from South Africa, I need to put on the table seven dollars to be able to get one dollar grant," he said.

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His criticism highlights a wider concern about the accessibility of climate finance, particularly where matching-fund requirements, administrative procedures and other conditions make it difficult for vulnerable countries to benefit from available resources.

Although such requirements are often intended to demonstrate national commitment and encourage domestic investment, they can also disadvantage countries with limited fiscal capacity.

African countries' own investments

Mr Amoah also rejected the suggestion that African countries were seeking international financial support without committing their own resources to climate action.

He pointed to four African projects recently approved by the Green Climate Fund, which he said received grants totalling approximately $300 million.

According to him, the countries involved mobilised an additional $4.2 billion to support the projects.

The figures, he argued, demonstrated that African governments were prepared to invest substantially in climate action when international support was available.

The example formed part of his argument that international climate finance should be understood as support for countries making their own investments, rather than as assistance to governments unwilling to commit domestic resources.