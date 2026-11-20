The biography traces Mr Buhari's life from his childhood in Daura, Katsina State, through his military career and emergence as a leading opposition figure to his election as president in 2015 and eventual departure from office in 2023.

A three-volume authorised biography of former President Muhammadu Buhari was presented to the public in Abuja on Thursday, documenting his military career, political journey, eight-year presidency and contested legacy.

Titled 'The Making of Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography,' the book was written by scholar and researcher Udo Yakubu and published by May Publishing Limited.

The biography traces Mr Buhari's life from his childhood in Daura, Katsina State, through his military career and emergence as a leading opposition figure to his election as president in 2015 and eventual departure from office in 2023.

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Speaking at the presentation, former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou described the publication as an important contribution to Nigeria's historical record, saying it would help future generations understand Mr Buhari's leadership, achievements and controversies.

Mr Issoufou, who chaired the occasion, said the late Nigerian leader occupied a special place in Niger's history and shared a close bond with the people of the neighbouring country.

"To us Nigeriens, he was almost a compatriot and, indeed, even more than that: a kinsman, a member of the same family which the colonial adventure attempted to separate by drawing the famous Say-Baroua line between our two countries," he said.

He recalled that Mr Buhari governed Nigeria first as a military Head of State and, three decades later, as an elected president. Between the two periods, he was imprisoned, withdrew from political life, contested several presidential elections and suffered three defeats before winning in 2015.

"That journey alone constitutes an extraordinary political trajectory," Mr Issoufou said.

However, he cautioned against reducing the assessment of Mr Buhari's life to political slogans, partisan memories or the emotions of the period in which he governed.

He said historical assessment required evidence, time and distance, adding that the biography would provide material for future generations to examine the former president's decisions and their consequences.

"None of us can claim to have the final word on Muhammadu Buhari. Nor should any biography pretend to do so," he said.

Mr Issoufou also reflected on his relationship with Mr Buhari, particularly their discussions on regional politics and the challenges facing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He said their friendship did not require agreement on every issue, noting that their responsibilities sometimes demanded difficult conversations about national sovereignty, regional cooperation and political stability.

Shettima praises Buhari's character

Vice President Kashim Shettima said the true measure of leadership lay in the character of those entrusted with public office rather than the power and privileges attached to their positions.

Mr Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties in the Office of the Vice President, Aliyu Modibbo, said Mr Buhari demonstrated this through his modest lifestyle, personal discipline and commitment to public service.

Speaking on the theme, "The Life We Leave to History," the vice president described the late president as a remarkable figure in Nigeria's political history whose personal restraint and connection with ordinary Nigerians distinguished him from many of his contemporaries.

"His Spartan lifestyle distinguished him in a world where too many seek public office to satisfy private appetites. There was something arresting about a man who could command so much and desire so little," he said.

Mr Shettima recalled lessons he learnt from the former president, particularly his seeming indifference to material possessions and commitment to national service.

"He taught me that the dignity of office depends upon the character of its occupant. He also taught me that a leader's example continues to speak long after he's out of service," he said.

He acknowledged that Mr Buhari's military and democratic leadership attracted both widespread public affection and strong criticism over his policies and decisions.

However, he said the former president's enduring connection with millions of Nigerians reflected their recognition of his personal values and distinctive approach to leadership.

Beyond the tributes, Mr Shettima said the publication highlighted the importance of preserving institutional memory and documenting the decisions of public officeholders.

He urged serving leaders to preserve records of their decisions and explain the circumstances in which they were made, saying future generations and succeeding administrations deserved access to such information.

"The privilege of serving a nation includes the obligation of explanation. History becomes poorer whenever those who could have supplied its evidence leave it with unanswered questions," he said.

Author promises independent account

Mr Yakubu said the biography was the product of more than two and a half years of research, interviews, writing, editing and verification.

He said Mr Buhari personally authorised the project and participated in the research, granting him access to people, documents and personal recollections without interfering with his independence as a biographer.

"He gave the work the legitimacy of access without taking away my independence of judgement. I regret that he did not live to see these works completed, but the record now carries his voice," he said.

Mr Yakubu said the central challenge was to understand how the different phases of Mr Buhari's life connected and how his experiences shaped his approach to leadership and governance.

He said the biography examined his transformation from a military officer and former Head of State to a politician who repeatedly contested presidential elections before eventually winning in 2015.

The author acknowledged that Mr Buhari remained a divisive figure in Nigerian politics. While his supporters regarded him as disciplined, restrained and incorruptible, his critics associated his leadership with rigidity, economic misjudgement and political insensitivity.

He said his responsibility was to examine the different interpretations of the former president's life and allow evidence, chronology and the consequences of his decisions to inform the account.

Mr Yakubu said Mr Buhari's death ended the possibility of further direct interviews and clarifications but did not turn the biography into a memorial or justify softening assessments of his record.

"There are passages that recognise achievement. There are others that examine failure. Some will please his admirers. Others will make them uncomfortable. The same will be true for his critics. That is the consequence of attempting to treat a life whole," he said.

What the three volumes contain

The biography is divided into three volumes, each examining a distinct phase of Mr Buhari's life and public career.

The first volume, The Phenomenon, traces his ancestry, childhood and formative years in Daura, military education and career, participation in the Nigerian Civil War, and service as a military governor and federal commissioner.

It also examines his emergence as Head of State in 1983, the policies and controversies of the Buhari-Idiagbon government, his overthrow in 1985, detention and subsequent years outside power.

The volume follows his return to politics, including his presidential contests in 2003, 2007 and 2011, the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the political coalition that secured his victory in 2015.

Its central theme is his persistence in Nigerian politics despite losing power in 1985 and suffering repeated electoral defeats before returning to the presidency through the ballot box.

The second volume, The Presidency, examines the Buhari administration between 2015 and 2023.

It covers security and the fight against insurgency, anti-corruption efforts, economic management, infrastructure, social investment, relations with the National Assembly and judiciary, foreign policy and federal appointments.

It also examines the administration's political coalition-building, Mr Buhari's re-election in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, worsening security challenges and the difficulties that characterised the final years of his government.

The volume considers the relationships and decision-making processes within the presidency, as well as the challenges of translating the expectations surrounding Mr Buhari's long pursuit of power into effective governance.

The third volume, The Reckoning, assesses his record across security, the economy, infrastructure, anti-corruption, governance, foreign affairs, institutional reform, social policy and national cohesion.

It places the administration's achievements alongside its limitations, examining the consequences of its decisions and the institutional circumstances in which they were made.

The volume also considers Mr Buhari's leadership style, personal restraint, approach to delegation and authority, and the contradictions that characterised both his military and democratic careers.

Mr Yakubu said the title was intended to represent historical accounting rather than condemnation or vindication.

"The Phenomenon speaks to Buhari's extraordinary persistence. The Presidency moves from the pursuit of power to the consequences of possessing it. The Reckoning recognises that every public life eventually reaches the point where intention, action, consequence and historical judgement must confront one another," he said.

Reviewers examine Buhari's legacy

Reviewing the first volume, The Phenomenon, Chijioke Wigwe described it as an authoritative account of Mr Buhari's life, containing his last substantial recorded reflections.

He traced the former president's journey from his upbringing in Daura through his military career, appointment as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and emergence as Head of State.

Mr Wigwe also examined the circumstances surrounding his overthrow, return to farming and eventual re-entry into democratic politics.

He said Mr Buhari's firmness and uncompromising disposition shaped his leadership and contributed to the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.

"History must neither flatter nor condemn blindly but must examine dispassionately the human being whose life became part of the Nigerian story," he said.

Reviewing the second and third volumes, The Presidency and The Reckoning, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande identified institutional discipline, accountability and national unity as defining features of Mr Buhari's leadership.

He recalled the former president's insistence that public funds spent on government projects must translate into completed work and said Mr Buhari respected institutional procedures and the constitutional tenure of public officeholders.

Mr Muhammad-Bande also described Mr Buhari as a firm believer in Nigeria's unity who opposed violent attempts to divide the country, irrespective of ethnic or religious considerations.

He said the former president recognised the constitutional right to peaceful protest but strongly opposed taking up arms against the state.

Former Senate President Pius Anyim, who represented former President Goodluck Jonathan, also paid tribute to Mr Buhari, describing him as someone who valued personal relationships and remained committed to maintaining them.

In his goodwill message, business mogul Abdulsamad Rabiu, who was represented at the event by former senator Lawal Shuaibu, said the late Nigerian leader was "everything to me." Mr Rabiu described Mr Buhari as a "father, a mentor, a trusted friend and a pillar of strength to me and my family."

"He was an iroko tree upon which I leaned when my strength was failing. He was always there for me, particularly during some of the most difficult moments of my life and business. I will never forget the enormous challenges I faced with certain government agencies, challenges that threatened the very survival of my business and everything I had worked so hard to build.

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"At that critical moment, President Buhari stood firmly on the side of justice. Despite strong resistance and enormous pressure to act otherwise, he refused to be swayed. His integrity, courage and commitment to fairness prevailed.

"I remember vividly his assurance that he would always do what was right, regardless of who was involved or how powerful they might be. His words and genuine concern moved me to tears. Ultimately, his steadfastness saved my business. For that, I will remain eternally grateful. I will never forget it for as long as I live," Mr Rabiu said, pledging to donate N500 million for the purchase of 100 copies of the book.

Biography should become part of national memory

Earlier, Suleiman Adamu, former minister of Water Resources and chairman of the book presentation's planning committee, said the event was an opportunity to reflect on leadership, public service and the preservation of Nigeria's collective memory.

He said the biography documented more than six decades of the country's history through Mr Buhari's experiences in the military, civil war, government, coups, detention, opposition politics and democratic leadership.

Mr Adamu said the former president personally authorised the project, participated in interviews and answered questions about different stages of his life, including difficult and controversial episodes.

He added that the research also incorporated the accounts of people who served with Mr Buhari, worked under him, advised him, opposed him and encountered him through the institutions he led.

Mr Adamu urged Nigerians to ensure the books were available beyond private collections, particularly in universities, research institutions and public libraries.

"We want these books placed in public and private universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, research institutions and major libraries across Nigeria," he said.

He said the books should serve as reference materials for future students and researchers studying Nigerian history, politics, public administration, military studies, economics, international relations, security and leadership.

Buhari's political career

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria's military Head of State from December 1983 until August 1985, when he was removed in a coup.

He later returned to politics and contested the presidency in several elections before winning in 2015 under the APC.

He served two terms, leaving office in May 2023.

Mr Buhari died in July 2025.

The presentation was attended by several political and public figures, including Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Others included former National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar and Usman Baba, a former Inspector-General of Police.

Former ministers Lai Mohammed, Zainab Ahmed, and Hadi Sirika were among the dignitaries, alongside businessman Nasiru Danu and the Emir of Lafia.