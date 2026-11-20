...Sector generates over N100bn in 2026 -- Alake

ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ending the export of unprocessed solid minerals, saying Nigeria must develop local capacity to add value to its mineral resources.

Tinubu stated this in his presidential keynote address at the Nigeria Now! Investing in Energy, Infrastructure and Mining Summit in Abuja, with the theme, "United Nigeria, New Horizons, One Investment Destination". The summit ends on November 20, 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President said the mining sector required improved geological information, transparent licensing, responsible exploration and increased investment in beneficiation and processing to support local industries, create skilled jobs and deliver benefits to host communities.

He said: "In mining, we're equally determined to move beyond the export of unprocessed resources. Better geological information, transparent licensing, responsible exploration, and greater investment in beneficiation and processing must support Nigerian industries, skilled employment and meaningful benefits for host communities.

"Our mission is to build integrated value chains in which Nigerian enterprises participate and in which domestic capabilities grow.

"We invite investors to bring technology, finance and commercial enterprise while we continue to strengthen the regulatory certainty and institutional support needed for sustainable returns.

"Opportunities are substantial, but they must be converted into well-structured bankable projects rather than remaining prospects on paper. This is why Nigeria now must distinguish itself."

Tinubu said the government was committed to creating an investment environment that would encourage private-sector participation and support the development of integrated value chains in the mining industry.

Earlier, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, said reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had increased revenue from the solid minerals sector to more than N100 billion in 2026.

Alake said the sector generated about N6 billion annually when he assumed office, but revenue rose to N38 billion in 2024 and N70 billion in 2025.

He said: "When I assumed office, the sector's total annual revenue stood at just ₦6 billion. However, through reforms, the local value addition policy, the digitisation of mining processes, and efforts to sanitise operations within the sector, that figure increased from ₦6 billion to ₦38 billion by 2024.

"By 2025, it had risen to ₦70 billion. And just about a week ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) informed us that we had crossed the ₦100 billion mark this year.

"All of this has been achieved through reforms, deliberate initiatives, creativity, a sense of responsibility, and the public conscience to do what is right for the people and leave a lasting legacy."

The minister also said the establishment of the Mining Marshals had strengthened efforts to tackle illegal mining.

According to him, more than 300 suspected illegal mining operators had been apprehended, while over 100 mining sites had been recovered from illegal operators and restored to their legitimate owners.

Alake, however, alleged that some operators affected by the enforcement activities were sponsoring moves to scrap the Mining Marshals.

"As I speak, there have been moves to scrap the Mining Marshals. These moves are sponsored by the operators whom the Mining Marshals have been deployed to bring to justice," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister also defended the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that the use of savings from the policy had supported infrastructure development across the country's six geopolitical zones. He criticised calls for the restoration of the subsidy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said the sector had recorded progress since the ministry was established in 2023.

Oyetola listed improvements in maritime security, port reforms and the approval of Nigeria's first National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy among the developments recorded.

He disclosed that revenue generated by agencies under the ministry increased from N700.79 billion in 2023 to N1.83 trillion in 2025.

The minister urged investors to explore opportunities in ports, shipping, shipbuilding, fisheries, aquaculture, maritime tourism and logistics.