ABUJA -- President Bola Tinubu has welcomed plans by Yutong, the world's largest bus manufacturer, to establish a bus assembly plant in Nigeria as part of efforts to reduce transportation costs and expand affordable mass transit across the country.

The proposed investment is expected to support the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP), which targets a reduction of about 40 per cent in transport fares on participating routes in collaboration with state governments.

Under an agreement with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), Yutong will supply an initial 300 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered buses, with the first batch of 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.

The remaining buses will be assembled locally through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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The arrangement is expected to revive local automotive manufacturing capacity, reduce dependence on imported vehicles and create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers.

Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, has operations across several international markets and experience in supporting local assembly and public transportation projects.

According to a statement by the President's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the investment came amid increasing adoption of CNG vehicles nationwide, supported by the expansion of refuelling infrastructure through Pi-CNG & EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and private sector investors.

The statement said the interventions included the deployment of Mobile Refuelling Units and the President's directive for the provision of 1,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide.

Tinubu said reducing the daily cost of transportation remained the central objective of the investments, noting that millions of Nigerians relied on commercial transport to commute to work, take their children to school, access markets and move goods.

He said transportation consumed a significant portion of the daily earnings of many households, stressing that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles must translate into reduced fares for passengers.

According to the statement, the President reiterated the approximately 40 per cent fare-reduction target under the NACTP, as outlined in his Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 for 2027-2031.

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He also pledged his administration's commitment to working with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable CNG-powered transportation to more routes nationwide.

Tinubu welcomed Yutong's decision to establish local assembly capacity, saying the investment would support the sustained supply of commercial buses, facilitate technology transfer, create skilled employment and strengthen Nigeria's automotive industry.

He said the success of the CNG programme would ultimately be measured by the amount Nigerians saved on transportation.

The agreement between the parties is scheduled to be signed in Lagos on Thursday.