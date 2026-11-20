President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) on Thursday identified grassroots sports development as a major driver of youth empowerment, talent discovery and national development.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, while declaring open a two-day 2026 National Grassroots Sports Development Summit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said greater investment in grassroots sports structures were needed to enable young Nigerians to discover, develop and maximise their sporting potentials.

He admitted that the country's challenge in the sports sector was not shortage of talents but inadequate structures and facilities to properly wean those talents discovered.

Tinubu therefore pointed out eight key priorities like; sustainable grassroots programmes across the federation, rehabilitation of community sports facilities, national talent identification, improved funding, coaches' development, school sports integration, inclusion and sports entrepreneurship as critical for growth.

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Instead of viewing Sports as mere recreation, the President urged private investors to see the sector as a viable one for investments.

In his keynote address, former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola,

challenged Nigerian sports administrators to move beyond repeated discussions and embrace practical reforms capable of transforming grassroots sports development in the country.

Fashola insisted that Nigeria's biggest challenge was not shortage of ideas but the failure to consistently implement existing programmes.

"I have spent the last few years trying to develop an implementation plan rather than a conversation plan," he began.

The former Works and Housing Minister stressed that he initially hesitated to accept the keynote invitation but eventually agreed because of his long-standing relationship with the summit's convener, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye.

Fashola commended President Tinubu's opening remarks, particularly the emphasis on national collaboration and measurable outcomes.

"This must not be another talk show. We must go beyond this meeting to get the job done," Fashola emphasised.

Turning to sports administration, the former governor

He was very critical of the decision of the National Council on Sports to postpone the 2026 National Sports Festival scheduled to hold this November in Enugu State till May next year.

"A situation where the National Sports Festival is suddenly being postponed must never happen again if we are serious about this," he warned.

Fashola advocated a coordinated sporting calendar linking school competitions, local government games, university championships and national festivals to continental and international competitions.

He also proposed a policy framework that encourages Nigerian manufacturers to produce equipment for grassroots sports.

"Why is it not time, or when will it be the time, as a country, that we just decide that all equipment used for grassroots sports must be locally produced?" he queried.

The former Lagos Governor recommended tax incentives for corporate organisations supporting sports development, citing historical examples of private-sector funding.

Convener of the Grassroots Sports Summit, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, called for a coordinated national strategy to identify, nurture and develop sporting talents at the community level.

Addressing the theme of the summit, "Creating a New Pathway for Sustainable Grassroots Sports Development in Nigeria", Adeboye said Nigeria has abundant sporting talents but lacks adequate structures, opportunities and institutional support to develop them.

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He urged state governments, local government authorities, schools, sports federations and private organisations to increase investment in sports infrastructure, talent identification and training programmes.

The two-day grassroots sports summit will conclude today with four other panel sessions, each looking for solutions to problems of sports sector at the grassroots in the country. At least, seven state governors have been listed to speak on Sub-national Leadership as the Driver for Grassroots Sports Development. The governors listed include: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara);Senator Hope Uzodimma (IMO); Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Senator Duoye Diri ( Bayelsa); Dr Alex Otti (Abia) and Engr Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Also in attendance at the summit were eminent traditional rulers, government officials, investors, development partners, coaches, athletes and sports administrators examining sustainable pathways for grassroots sports development across Nigeria's 774 local government areas.