The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Zamfara State, Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, has unveiled a 2,500-member campaign council ahead of the 2027 elections, declaring that restoring security will be the top priority of his administration if elected.

Shinkafi made this known on Thursday during the unveiling of the campaign council in Gusau, the state capital.

He said the council was designed to mobilise support across the state and promote his vision of restoring peace, prosperity, dignity and good governance in Zamfara.

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The campaign council will be headed by Hon. Shehu Muhammad Gusau as Director-General, while Hon. Ahmad Sharu Anka will serve as Secretary-General.

Its structure comprises an Advisory Committee, 32 directorates and representatives across the zonal, local government and ward levels.

The candidate said the council brought together people from different backgrounds, including traditional elders, religious leaders, Islamic scholars, politicians, professionals, technocrats, students, women and youths.

Speaking on his priorities, Shinkafi identified insecurity as the most pressing challenge facing the state, insisting that protecting lives and property would be the foremost responsibility of an ADC government.

He said his administration would focus on delivering measurable improvements in the lives of residents, particularly communities affected by insecurity and displacement.

According to him, such improvements would include reopening markets, restoring farming activities, resettling displaced persons, rebuilding homes and reviving economic activities across the state.

He added that these objectives would be pursued through an integrated security framework aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability.

Shinkafi disclosed that the unveiling would be followed by the formal inauguration of the council, during which members would receive appointment letters and specific responsibilities for their respective directorates.

He said the campaign would subsequently begin statewide mobilisation across Zamfara's 14 local government areas, with engagements designed to listen to residents, understand their concerns and build support for the ADC.

The candidate congratulated the council members on their appointments, urging them to demonstrate dedication, patriotism, discipline and commitment to public service.

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He expressed optimism that the council would not only help the party secure victory in 2027 but also establish a foundation for effective governance.

Shinkafi reiterated his commitment to restoring the state's dignity and making Zamfara peaceful and prosperous again.