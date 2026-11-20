The high cost of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, together with expensive treatment, is preventing some patients with pineal region tumours from accessing timely diagnosis and care, a senior neurosurgeon, Dr Justice Asare has disclosed.

Pineal region tumours develops in or around the pineal gland, a small structure located deep in the brain, and could obstruct the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, increasing pressure inside the skull and affecting vision and balance.

An MRI scan, which is essential for diagnosing the potentially life-threatening brain condition, costs about GH¢3,000 at some public diagnostic facilities, an amount many patients struggling with the persistent symptoms of headaches cannot afford.

The high cost according to Dr Asare who is senior neurosurgeon at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has left some patients unable to confirm their diagnosis or proceed with recommended treatment, while others who have undergone surgery are struggling to raise money for further care. Read More