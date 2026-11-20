The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has completed the reclamation of 50 hectares of degraded land in the Tano-Nimiri Forest Reserve, restoring abandoned mining sites and constructing a Forward Operating Base (FOB) to strengthen efforts against illegal mining.

The reclamation involved the construction of 13.6 kilometres of access roads, excavation and backfilling of abandoned mining pits, restoration of damaged watercourses and reshaping of disturbed land to support ecological recovery.

The information was contained in a publication on the GAF website following the formal handover of the reclaimed land and the FOB at Samreboi on Wednesday.

The ceremony, which marked the completion of the first phase of the project, was led by the Commander of the 14 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Richard Kinney.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Brig Gen Kinney said the degradation of forest reserves through illegal mining remained a serious threat to the environment and national development, requiring deliberate action and sustained cooperation among stakeholders.

He described the project as a demonstration of the dedication and professionalism of the military engineering team, but stressed that protecting the reclaimed land was the greater challenge.

He called for a sustained presence by the Forestry Commission to prevent illegal miners from returning to the area.

The engineering works included excavation and backfilling of abandoned pits, grading of disturbed land, improving drainage, spreading topsoil and reopening blocked watercourses to restore the natural flow of water.

The FOB, designed to accommodate 10 personnel, has a borehole, solar power system, washrooms and a kitchen. It will serve as an operational base for Forestry Commission personnel responsible for protecting the reclaimed area.

The Deputy Director for Responsible Mining and Sustainability at the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Mr James German, said the Board supported the formalisation and sustainable development of Ghana's artisanal and small-scale mining sector.

He emphasised the need for an integrated approach to land restoration and the prevention of further environmental destruction.

Mr German commended Brig Gen Kinney, the project team, the Forestry Commission and other stakeholders for their contributions, noting that the ultimate measure of success would be the restoration of the area's ecological value.

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The Managing Director of SAMARTEX, Mr Richard Nsenkyire, described the handover as a significant milestone for the company and Ghana's forestry sector. Read More.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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