The media office of former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has criticised Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the alleged movement of traditional rulers from the Kwara North Senatorial District to Ilorin ahead of Saraki's visit to the area.

In a statement, Saraki's media office alleged that the governor summoned the monarchs to the state capital on the eve of the former Senate President's visit to Baruten Local Government Area for political engagements with residents.

It claimed that the traditional rulers had been kept in Ilorin since the previous day without any specific assignment, describing the development as an attempt to prevent them from being in their respective communities during Saraki's visit.

The office described the governor's action as an indication of political desperation, alleging that the administration was unsettled by the growing acceptance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state.

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It also faulted the decision to make the monarchs travel for several hours on poor roads, arguing that the government had failed to provide adequate infrastructure in the senatorial district.

According to the statement, Saraki's ongoing political engagements across Kwara State are focused on meeting residents, voters, and stakeholders rather than traditional rulers.

It noted that the former Senate President and PDP leaders had deliberately avoided using royal palaces as campaign venues out of respect for traditional institutions, stressing that monarchs are fathers to all, regardless of political affiliation.

The media office urged the governor to respect the independence and dignity of traditional rulers, stating that they should be allowed to interact with people across political divides.

It further accused the Abdulrazaq administration of lacking a clear development agenda, manifesto, and quality ideas, while alleging that the government had resorted to implementing policies initiated by the opposition.

The office appealed to traditional rulers across the state to remain committed to their communities and the interests of the people, describing their alleged relocation to Ilorin as a temporary inconvenience arising from political tensions.

It expressed confidence that the PDP would gain more political support in the state, characterising the governor's action as a sign of frustration within the ruling party.

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No immediate response from the governor's office on the allegation.