Ms Lawal said antimicrobial stewardship activities are yet to become routine in many healthcare institutions, despite the country's policy commitments.

Nigeria needs to translate its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) policies into action to curb the growing threat of drug-resistant infections, a pharmacist has said.

Folashade Lawal, managing director and chief executive officer of Victory Drugs, said the country had developed policies and guidelines to address AMR but faced challenges implementing them across healthcare facilities and communities.

"The challenge now lies not in planning but in implementation," Ms Lawal said on Thursday while delivering the ninth Ladipo Mobolaji Abisogun-Afodu Annual Lecture in Pharmacy at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

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The lecture, titled Addressing Antimicrobial Stewardship in Nigeria: Current Perspectives and Future Imperatives, was held during the 2026 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed from 18 to 24 November.

Policies, implementation gaps

Nigeria's first National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance covered 2017 to 2022. The plan sought to reduce, prevent and slow the emergence of resistant organisms through awareness, surveillance, infection prevention and control, responsible antimicrobial use, and research.

An assessment of its implementation found that only 44 per cent of the plan's activities had been completed, highlighting gaps in coordination, funding and implementation across sectors.

Nigeria subsequently launched its second One Health National Action Plan on AMR, covering 2024 to 2028, with six strategic objectives, including stronger governance, surveillance, public awareness, infection prevention and control, responsible antimicrobial use, and research and capacity development.

Ms Lawal said antimicrobial stewardship activities are yet to become routine in many healthcare institutions, despite the country's policy commitments.

She called for stronger enforcement of regulations governing antimicrobial sales, sustainable funding for stewardship programmes at federal, state and institutional levels, improved access to diagnostic services and laboratory infrastructure, and the establishment of stewardship programmes across healthcare facilities.

She also urged the government to strengthen antimicrobial consumption monitoring, invest in workforce development and research, and expand public awareness of responsible antimicrobial use.

In his welcome remarks, the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, Sunday Adesegun, said antimicrobial resistance threatened the effective treatment of infectious diseases and could reverse gains made in modern medicine.

He said Nigeria continued to grapple with self-medication, indiscriminate access to antibiotics, inadequate infection prevention and control, and gaps in antimicrobial resistance surveillance.

"Antimicrobial stewardship is not merely a professional responsibility; it is a collective obligation to safeguard public health," Mr Adesegun said, urging stakeholders to move beyond awareness to concrete action.

Growing threat

Ms Lawal described antimicrobial resistance as a "silent pandemic" that steadily undermines the effectiveness of medicines used to treat infections.

She said bacterial antimicrobial resistance was associated with approximately 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021, including 1.14 million deaths directly attributable to resistant infections.

In Nigeria, she cited estimates that antimicrobial resistance was directly responsible for 50,500 deaths and associated with about 227,000 deaths in 2021.

She warned that resistance threatens not only the treatment of common infections but also modern medical procedures, including surgery, cancer treatment, organ transplantation, neonatal care and intensive care, which depend on effective antimicrobials.

Ms Lawal identified self-medication, inappropriate prescribing and dispensing, unrestricted access to antibiotics, weak regulatory enforcement, inadequate infection prevention and control, and limited diagnostic capacity as major drivers of antimicrobial resistance.

She said inadequate laboratory services often leave healthcare professionals relying on empirical treatment without diagnostic confirmation.

Pharmacists' role

Ms Lawal urged community pharmacists to refuse inappropriate antibiotic supply without valid prescriptions, source medicines from regulated suppliers, counsel patients on proper use and refer patients for medical care when necessary.

She said hospital pharmacists should support stewardship through prescription reviews, monitoring antimicrobial consumption and collaborating with other healthcare professionals to optimise treatment.

She also called for antimicrobial stewardship to be integrated into pharmacy education and for stronger collaboration among healthcare professionals.

The chairman of the occasion, Olumide Akintayo, a former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, said healthcare professionals, government and other stakeholders had contributed to inappropriate antimicrobial use.

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He called for urgent action, including improved regulation, public awareness and responsible professional practice.

He also noted that Nigeria would host the fifth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in December.

Research grant

At the event, Olusegun Ajala of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, won the 2026 Ladipo Mobolaji Abisogun-Afodu Research Grant Award in Pharmacy and received N2.7 million.

His proposal, titled Development of a Psidium guajava-Based Antibiotic Adjuvant for Restoring the Susceptibility of Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria to Conventional Antibiotics, was selected as the winning research proposal.

Deborah Ogundemuren and colleagues from the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology came second with a proposal to develop a bioactive, sprayable hydrogel for postpartum perineal wound care as an antibiotic-sparing strategy.

Osideko Oluwaseun and colleagues from the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry came third with a proposal on the chemical standardisation and antibacterial characterisation of fermented maize mash supernatant, known as omidun, produced using different fermentation strategies.