press release

The minister said the government's agricultural policy remained focused on increasing domestic production and reducing dependence on imported food.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has dismissed claims that Nigeria's agricultural sector is recording annual losses of ₦2.5 trillion and a projected additional loss of ₦10 trillion, describing them as false and misleading.

Mr Kyari, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the claims were unsupported by credible evidence and were intended to discredit the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He cited the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey conducted by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, which put Nigeria's national cereal production at 29.393 million metric tonnes.

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According to the minister, the figure represents a 1.84 per cent increase over the 2025 production level, while rice production alone stood at 9.626 million metric tonnes.

He said the figures contradicted suggestions that Nigeria's agricultural sector was in total collapse.

Mr Kyari also defended the federal government's 150-day duty-free food import window introduced in 2024, explaining that it was a temporary intervention designed to bridge supply gaps, improve food availability and stabilise market prices.

He said the policy expired on 31 December 2024 and had neither been renewed nor reintroduced.

According to him, the measure was a temporary response to supply pressures and was never meant to replace domestic agricultural production.

The minister said the Tinubu administration had continued to support farmers and expand the country's food production capacity through various interventions, including financing from the Bank of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Development Fund, mechanisation partnerships and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones.

He disclosed that the federal government had distributed 2.15 million bags of fertiliser free of charge to farmers across the country, alongside other agricultural inputs and support programmes.

Mr Kyari added that funding had recently been approved to accelerate the production and supply of more than three million bags of NPK fertiliser ahead of the dry season farming period.

He said the initiative would strengthen domestic fertiliser manufacturing capacity, improve the availability of farm inputs and boost agricultural production.

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On post-harvest losses, the minister said the government was implementing the National Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST), which focuses on developing storage warehouses and cold-chain infrastructure for food processing and preservation.

Mr Kyari also dismissed claims that more than 50 per cent of Nigeria's rice mills had shut down, describing the assertion as inconsistent with the state of the country's rice-processing industry.

He maintained that several rice mills across the country remained operational, adding that the federal government continued to support local processors through various interventions.

The minister argued that even if some rice mills had suspended production, it would be unfair to attribute such developments to the duty-free food import window, which expired in December 2024.

He said the government's agricultural policy remained focused on increasing domestic production and reducing dependence on imported food.

"President Tinubu's charge to us at all times is that we must produce what we consume and consume what we produce," he said.

Mr Kyari, however, warned that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's promise to reopen Nigeria's borders could undermine the agricultural sector.

He argued that reopening the borders could expose local farmers to unfair competition through indiscriminate food imports.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of his ministry to supporting farmers, strengthening local industries, increasing food production, reducing post-harvest losses and making food more affordable.

He accused unnamed individuals of exploiting the agricultural sector for political propaganda, insisting that Nigeria's agricultural progress should be assessed by evidence rather than political claims.