The association also demanded the payment of Batch 10 promotion arrears before Christmas, expressing concern over delays in their computation, verification and payment despite engagements and assurances.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has demanded that the federal government pay 14 months' outstanding professional allowance arrears and promotion arrears before Christmas.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday following the association's Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting, which reviewed the implementation of welfare demands arising from its 46th Annual General Meeting held in Calabar, Cross River State, in September.

The statement was signed by NARD President, Ogar Idoko; Secretary-General, Besongngem Akotanchi; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Ashimom Msughter.

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NARD said four months of the 18 months of outstanding Professional Allowance Table (PAT) arrears owed to healthcare workers nationwide had been paid, leaving 14 months outstanding.

It appealed to President Bola Tinubu to authorise the release of funds for payment of the remaining arrears in a single tranche before Christmas.

The association also demanded the payment of Batch 10 promotion arrears before Christmas, expressing concern over delays in their computation, verification and payment despite engagements and assurances.

Government payments

NARD commended the federal government for completing payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), following the payment of the final supplementary list on Wednesday, 18 November.

"Additionally, the upward review and circularisation of the MRTF with adequate budgetary provision for 2027, by the President and the FG, is commendable," it noted.

It also reported progress on the payment of the 25 and 35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), with the final supplementary list being processed for payment.

The association said it had been assured, following discussions with the Director of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), that the January 2026 retroactive payment of PAT arrears would be made alongside November salaries.

It also acknowledged the commencement of payment of the outstanding PAT arrears, describing the first tranche as a relief to healthcare workers and their families.

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However, it said the outstanding payments and the delayed conclusion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) remain major concerns.

It called on the Ministries of Labour and Employment and Health and Social Welfare, alongside other government agencies, to accelerate negotiations and ensure the agreement was approved and circularised, with appropriate budgetary provisions and a definite implementation timeline.

Doctors suspend escalation

Following the expiration of its initial two-week ultimatum and subsequent four-week extension, NARD said it had resolved to sustain constructive dialogue and engagement with the federal government rather than immediately escalate its demands.

The association mandated its National Officers' Committee to intensify engagement with relevant authorities and report measurable progress to the council within four weeks.

It said it would review the government's response by 20 December and determine further constitutional steps if the outstanding obligations remain unresolved.

"Industrial harmony must be sustained by concrete actions, not assurances alone," it said.

NARD had in September, issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government over outstanding welfare demands, warning that failure to address them could trigger industrial action. The ultimatum was subsequently extended.

In August, the association suspended planned nationwide industrial action following engagements with the federal government over outstanding welfare and professional concerns.