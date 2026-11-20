In the widely circulated video, Mr Mojo is seen surrounded by and cheered on by a crowd of supporters while instructing them to deliver their polling units to the ruling party by any means necessary.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has condemned the Chairman of Gwale Local Government Area in Kano State, Abubakar Mojo, over viral video footage showing him telling supporters to use intimidation and violence to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

In the widely circulated video, Mr Mojo is seen surrounded and cheered on by a crowd of supporters while instructing them to deliver their polling units to the ruling party by any means necessary.

"Either by intimidation, violence, thuggery, or by whatever means, make sure that you deliver your polling units for the APC. Stand firm at your polling unit ready for violence," the local government chairman declared in the footage.

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Reacting to the clip, Amnesty International described Mr Mojo as a "danger to society" and demanded that authorities hold him accountable for publicly inciting and threatening electoral violence.

"Election is not a do-or-die affair, and urging supporters to 'deliver their polling units' by whatever means creates a toxic climate of fear that will deprive many people of the right to participate in the electoral process peacefully," the rights group stated.

Amnesty International also criticised Nigeria's security agencies, accusing them of failing in their constitutional responsibilities as political actors increasingly issue reckless public threats in disregard of the rule of law and the Electoral Act.

"People's right to political choices must be respected and upheld," Amnesty International added.

Escalating political tension in Kano

The controversy erupted against a backdrop of deepening political volatility and recurring street violence in Kano State in the buildup to the 2027 elections.

Earlier in the week, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alleged that suspected APC thugs attacked the campaign convoy of former Kano State Governor and NDC vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, during a mobilisation tour in Bichi.

Conversely, the Federal Government recently faulted Mr Kwankwaso over separate viral remarks in which he allegedly urged his own loyalists to improvise weapons.

Although the Kano State Police Command has repeatedly warned political parties that perpetrators of hate speech and thuggery will face arrest and prosecution under the Electoral Act, rights monitors and local observers continue to warn that unchecked rhetoric from public officials threatens to tip the state into widespread pre-election unrest.