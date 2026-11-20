Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday sought the support of the South-east for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, assuring them that the region would produce the president in 2039.

Shettima made the promise during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) rally held in Awka, Anambra State.

He stressed that Anambra was the home of the political giants, intellectuals, industrialists, and technocrats, who had defined the history of the country.

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Shettima stated, "Politics is not a game of emotion. It's a game of informed judgment. Now it's a battle between emotion and reason, and the truth of the matter is that Ndigbo, as one of the big three, has no business playing on the periphery of Nigerian politics.

"You have to be part of the national conversation. You have to be at the centre.

"I beseech my brothers and sisters in Ibo land, let our judgment be informed by reason. You are too big to be placed into an ethnic cocoon. You have to play at the centre.

"And in the next dispensation, when power comes to the south, I can assure you that power will find its residence in the eastern region."

Shettima said there were 17 million Igbo living in northern Nigeria, while there were 10 million Igbos living in Lagos alone, saying they have to reach out to make South-east presidency a reality.

He added, "Peter Obi cannot be more popular than Muhammadu Buhari. Muhammadu Buhari vied to become the president of Nigeria in 2003, he was unable to pull through.

"He vied again in 2007, he lost again. He had a static 15 million voters in northern Nigeria. He vied again in 2011 and lost. It was by having a handshake across the Niger that we were able to win the presidential election in 2015.

"Let's go sensible, let's make informed judgment, and Nigeria will be better. I have to confess to you that some of my best friends in this political dispensation are of Igbo extraction.

"I have to tell you that I am closer to some of the south-eastern governors than some of my brothers in the north. That shows that what binds us together surpasses whatever that divides us. We are eager to come along with you, our brothers and sisters."

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, urged Ndi Anambra to abandon political isolation and vote massively for Tinubu in 2027, saying the South-east cannot afford to waste its votes again.

The governor recalled that Anambra gave Tinubu/Shettima just 5,111 votes, 0.8%, in the 2023 presidential election -- the least performance in the country, followed by Enugu.

He stated, "This is, perhaps, the first rally where APGA will be presenting its flag to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as the presidential candidate of APGA.

"Anambra is unique in the sense that this is the state where Tinubu/Shettima recorded the least performance in the 2023 presidential election, with 0.8% of the votes, 5,111 votes.

"Here we are today to have this rally kick off a new presidential campaign. It's a new era, a new dawn, and we are asking our people today whether we are not going to be able to change that record. Ndi Anambra, are we going to do far better than 2023? We will not be there again."

Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, said he came to Anambra to let the people receive the message of redemption and development.

Uzodimma said they had resolved across party lines in the South-east to support the president

He stated, "If you continue to do something the same way forever, you get the same result. There must be a time in a man's life where you must change your ways of doing things.

"You have lamented after 1970, government after government did not do what they promised. In 2015, APC came to power, and when APC came to power, between 2015 and today, the Second Niger Bridge became a reality.

"I have seen since after the war, for the first time, somebody from the South-east is the Minister of Works of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"All the abandoned federal roads that no government touched since 1979, between 2023 and today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has either completed some or some of them are still ongoing.

"After the war, South-east was promised three Rs and that three Rs went into voicemail. Today we have a development commission put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the development commission is working."

For his part, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, urged Ndi Anambra to join the mainstream and vote for Tinubu, saying no group can win the presidency alone.

Yilwatda said four political parties were already supporting one candidate -- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, "The chairman of PDP is not here, but he's with us in spirit. The chairman of Accord is here. We are four in one. Four political parties supporting one candidate. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

He reminded Igbo sons and daughters that they had been appointed to key positions in the Tinubu government

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Director-General of APC-PCC and former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, urged the Igbo to get involved in mainstream politics as they were in the economy.

Yari said, "This business, you must get involved. You must be in the front burner as you are in the front burner of every life of the Nigerian economy, in every life of Nigerian life. Igbo, you must be in the front burner.

"The truth of the matter is, there is no how you can do it alone. There is no how I can do it alone."

He added, "Muhammadu Buhari, may his soul rest in peace, had been trying from northern Nigeria, thrice. He tried 2003, he tried 2007, he tried 2011, until 2015 when he had a friend who agreed to join hands with him. That's where it happened.

"Buhari used to have 12 states. 12 states in northern Nigeria. At any point in time, he would get that 12 states bottled for him. But that did not make him a president of Nigeria at that time. But, when he got the South-west, he made it.

"So Igbo, Anambra, we need to vote wisely. We need to come to the mainstream. We need to extend the hands of relationship."

Yari mocked Obi's single term promise, stating, "If an Igbo man is going to be president, his presidency will be full term, not half. You can't do it alone. So, we have to join hands together and do it."