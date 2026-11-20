Vice President Kashim Shettima has paid glowing tributes to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the true measure of leadership lay in the character of those entrusted with public office rather than the power and privileges they wield.

He recalled that the late former Nigerian leader demonstrated this principle through his modest lifestyle, personal discipline and devotion to the country, stressing that the dignity of public office depends largely on the character of its occupant.

Shettima echoed this principle Thursday in his latest tribute to the late former President at the public presentation of the book "Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography", held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, spoke on the theme: "The Life We Leave to History".

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He described the former president as a remarkable figure in Nigeria's political history whose personal restraint and enduring public following distinguished him from many of his contemporaries.

"His Spartan lifestyle distinguished him in a world where too many seek public office to satisfy private appetites. There was something arresting about a man, who could command so much and desire so little," he stated.

Shettima recalled the lessons he personally learnt from Buhari, particularly his indifference to material possessions and his commitment to national service.

"I learnt so much from President Buhari as a leader, as a human being who was not drawn to worldly possessions, and as a patriot whose devotion to Nigeria endured beyond the offices he held.

"He taught me that the dignity of office depends upon the character of its occupant. He also taught me that a leader's example continues to speak long after he's out of service. We belong to a generation that doesn't seem to care about this wisdom," he maintained.

The Vice President observed that Buhari's political career, spanning military leadership and democratic governance, attracted extraordinary public affection as well as strong disagreements over his policies and decisions.

According to him, the former President's ability to sustain a deep connection with millions of Nigerians reflected the public's recognition of his personal values and distinctive approach to leadership.