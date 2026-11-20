As internet usage grows and artificial intelligence places new demands on networks and power supply, industry developments and international infrastructure experience point to the importance of long-term investment.

Nigeria's growing appetite for data is putting fresh pressure on the infrastructure supporting its digital economy, raising questions about how the country can finance and develop the networks, data centres and electricity supply needed for the next phase of growth.

According to figures highlighted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at a digital connectivity investment forum in Abuja, the country consumed approximately 1.6 million terabytes of data in July 2026, an increase of almost 47 per cent over the preceding 12 months. Industry stakeholders warned that demand was outpacing network capacity, while cloud computing and AI were expected to place additional pressure on telecommunications infrastructure, data centres and power supplies.

The figures underline a challenge facing Nigeria and other emerging digital economies: how to turn rapidly growing demand for digital services into investment that can support reliable, affordable connectivity over the long term.

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Investment beyond network expansion

Nigeria has already developed one of Africa's largest telecommunications markets, supporting a growing ecosystem of digital payments, online commerce and technology-enabled services. But further growth will require more than network coverage. Reliability, electricity supply, capacity and financing are increasingly important considerations.

Kirill Rubinski, Chief Executive Officer of NEQSOL Holding, an international investment group active in telecommunications, energy and technology, believes the issue should be viewed as part of a wider infrastructure investment challenge.

"One of the lessons from emerging markets is that demand for digital services can grow much faster than the infrastructure supporting them," Rubinski said. "The difficult part is bringing together financing, reliable power, network capacity and the regulatory conditions needed to support long-term investment."

Rubinski leads a group with telecommunications operations in markets including Azerbaijan and Ukraine. His comments reflect a shift in the telecommunications industry, where digital services are increasing the importance of infrastructure beyond traditional mobile networks.

Lessons from international connectivity projects

International connectivity is another part of the infrastructure equation. NEQSOL Holding is involved in Digital Silk Way, intended to strengthen connectivity between Europe and Asia.

One of its central components is the approximately 380-kilometre Trans-Caspian fibre-optic cable linking Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Although market conditions differ from those in Africa, the project illustrates the role international fibre infrastructure can play in connecting economies to wider digital networks.

"Connectivity is no longer simply a question of telecommunications coverage," Rubinski said. "It has become part of the infrastructure that determines how effectively businesses can participate in regional and international markets. Reliability and the availability of alternative routes matter as much as capacity."

Nigeria is seeking to strengthen domestic infrastructure through a planned 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic network intended to expand broadband access. The scale highlights the importance of financing arrangements, coordination and implementation capacity.

The challenge of turning investment into delivery

Large infrastructure projects require not only funding but sustained coordination among operators, contractors, regulators and financial institutions.

Teymur Taghiyev, Chief Operating Officer of NEQSOL Holding, considers implementation discipline essential. "Large projects rarely fail because the strategic objective was unclear," he said. "The real challenges often emerge during execution, when financing, technical requirements, regulatory processes and the work of different organisations have to come together."

He added that effective governance and accountability are especially important in projects involving multiple stakeholders and long implementation periods. "Investors need visibility into how a project is progressing, where the risks are and who is responsible for addressing them. Without that discipline, delays and additional costs can undermine even a commercially promising investment."

AI growth adds urgency

The rise of artificial intelligence introduces another dimension to the infrastructure debate. AI services require computing facilities, data transmission and dependable electricity. For Nigeria, the question is how investment in emerging technologies can be supported by the infrastructure needed to make them commercially viable.

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"AI creates opportunities for businesses and economies, but there is a practical side that sometimes receives less attention," Rubinski said. "Computing capacity, connectivity, electricity and skills all have to develop together. Otherwise, the gap between technological ambition and what can actually be delivered becomes too wide."

Building for the long term

Beyond Nigeria, the wider African digital economy faces similar questions about investment, affordability and reliability. The opportunities are considerable, but the next phase of growth depends partly on whether governments, operators and investors can establish sustainable models for developing and maintaining networks.

For investors, the challenge is identifying projects with sufficient long-term demand, workable regulatory conditions and credible implementation plans. For Nigeria, the question is how to ensure rising digital consumption is matched by the physical infrastructure required to sustain it. As demand expands, reliable networks, electricity and data infrastructure may prove as important to the country's digital future as the technologies running on them.