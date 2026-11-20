Atiku Abubakar sought independent scrutiny of INEC's proposed result-verification checks before a 28 November mock exercise. APGA reaffirmed its support for President Bola Tinubu at a joint rally with the APC in Awka, while rival ADC factions pressed opposing demands on INEC.

Atiku Abubakar, whose presidential nomination under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was invalidated by a 5 November Federal High Court judgement that the party is appealing, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday to allow outside experts to examine its proposed checks on polling-unit results.

The request came ahead of a nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for 28 November.

In Awka, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo handed the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flag to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who received it on President Bola Tinubu's behalf. The ceremony, at a joint APGA-APC rally, reaffirmed APGA's support for the APC presidential ticket.

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It came a day before Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, was due to hold a town hall in Onitsha, and amid a dispute over a billboard featuring Mr Obi.

Atiku asks who can clear a flagged result

In a statement reported by Nigerian Tribune, Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of Mr Atiku's campaign council, said the former vice-president had written to the INEC chairman on behalf of the ADC and allied stakeholders.

Mr Atiku requested an independent audit of technology he described as artificial intelligence and intelligent document processing, which he said INEC planned to introduce into its result-verification process.

He wants independent cybersecurity experts, party technology representatives and civil society technologists to examine the system's source code, training data and decision logs before the 28 November exercise.

He also asked INEC to publish the procedure for handling flagged result sheets, including who reviews discrepancies, how decisions are recorded, how parties are notified and how errors can be challenged.

He wants the commission to reaffirm the legal status of the physical Form EC8A and explain how conflicts between paper records and automated assessments would be resolved.

INEC has described part of its proposed process. Its ICT director, Lawrence Bayode, said presiding officers would use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to photograph the completed Form EC8A and then enter the figures electronically. The system would compare the two records and flag discrepancies before results are uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV).

Mr Bayode acknowledged that unclear handwriting could be misread, in which case the presiding officer could proceed after checking the flagged discrepancy.

The paper form, he said, remains the official polling-unit record. PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Bayode's explanation, which did not describe the proposed result checks as artificial intelligence.

Whether every proposed feature will be used during the 28 November mock exercise has not been established. INEC says the exercise will test accreditation and electronic result transmission across the country.

The ADC campaign council separately asked INEC on Wednesday to postpone the exercise, citing a letter that gave political parties until 18 November to submit the names of their agents. INEC's response to Mr Atiku's audit request could not be independently confirmed in the reporting reviewed.

Rival ADC camp asks INEC to remove candidates

INEC faced a separate demand from the ADC faction aligned with Nafiu Bala Gombe.

In a Thursday statement reported by Blueprint, Rufus Ikanmi, chairman of the faction's Board of Trustees, urged the commission to enforce the 5 November Federal High Court judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu.

He demanded the removal of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from INEC's leadership records and the delisting of candidates submitted under their executive. Mr Ikanmi maintained that the judgement remained binding because it had not been stayed, varied or set aside by a superior court.

The judgement invalidated the Mark-led leadership and decisions taken under it, including the process that produced Atiku's presidential nomination.

The Mark-led ADC has appealed on 17 grounds. It also applied for a stay of execution at the Federal High Court and sought an injunction from the Court of Appeal preventing INEC from altering the party's leadership and candidate records.

The stay application had not been heard as of 7 November. No order granting either application had been independently verified. PREMIUM TIMES reported the 17-ground appeal and the request to restrain INEC.

Mr Gombe also informed INEC on 16 November that he had resumed duty as national chairman.

INEC National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna told journalists on 7 November that the commission would study the certified true copy of the judgement before taking a position. He said INEC would obey any subsequent court order granting a stay or injunction.

The two camps are pressing INEC in opposite directions: one wants the trial court's orders implemented, while the other wants the existing records preserved.

APGA hands over flag as Anambra explains billboard removal

The flag handover took place at the "SoluTinubu 2027" rally, held under the banner of "Progressives Working Together".

It reaffirmed an earlier decision rather than creating a new alliance. Mr Soludo announced APGA's adoption of Mr Tinubu in May 2025, during the president's visit to Awka.

At APGA's campaign launch on 6 November, he repeated that the party would field no presidential candidate and set a target of securing at least half of Anambra's presidential votes for the incumbent.

The arrangement allows APGA to contest other seats under its own banner while supporting Mr Tinubu for president.

The rally coincided with controversy over a billboard carrying images of Mr Obi and Senator Victor Umeh, the NDC candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The state government confirmed removing the billboard but denied that the decision was politically motivated.

Information Commissioner Law Mefor said in a Thursday statement that Mr Umeh had paid his own signage fee but Mr Obi had not made the separate payment required.

Mr Mefor cited the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010, and said the same requirements would apply to candidates from other parties. The government explained its position in a statement on the billboard's removal.

The state's signage agency announced in May that presidential candidates would pay ₦50 million and senatorial candidates ₦20 million for campaign permits.

The government's explanation did not identify the specific provision requiring a separate payment when two candidates share a billboard for which one has already paid. Whether the same requirement has been applied to comparable APC or APGA advertisements also remains unclear.

Reports of violence at APC's Kaduna flag-off as stadium dispute continues

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani led the state APC's campaign flag-off at Ranchers Bees Stadium on Thursday, inaugurating its campaign council and presenting flags to candidates.

However, The Sun reported that men armed with cutlasses, knives and clubs stormed the stadium during the inauguration, hurled chairs, chased participants and smashed journalists' equipment, citing eyewitnesses.

No police statement confirming the incident or casualty figure was identified in the sources reviewed.

The APC's Kaduna campaign director-general, Ben Kure, described the flag-off as successful and said the party was prepared for a peaceful, issue-based campaign, according to Nigerian Tribune.

The venue was already in dispute. The ADC said it sought to use the stadium on 17 and 18 November, ahead of the APC's 19 November event. It said a letter dated 12 November from the state Ministry of Local Government declined its request because the stadium was undergoing repairs.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi called that explanation ridiculous, noting that the APC had held its presidential campaign flag-off at the same stadium on 24 October.

The Kaduna State Government denied preventing the ADC from using the facility. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Sadiq Mamman Lagos said the government had issued no such directive.

Governor Sani's press secretary, Ibraheem Musa, said the stadium was open to all political parties following a formal application.

He maintained that damage from the 24 October rally had been repaired within three days, according to Blueprint's report on the government's response.

On Tuesday, the Senate urged governors to stop denying opposition parties access to public facilities and called for action against candidates linked to electoral violence.

Reports differed on the scope of its recommendation to INEC. One Vanguard report said senators wanted candidates disqualified where their supporters were found responsible for instigating or participating in violence.

Another account described the proposed disqualification as applying to candidates found responsible through court convictions. The Senate's resolution text was not available for verification.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) separately warned against emerging political violence, urged restraint and called on President Tinubu and state governors to treat political opponents fairly and provide unhindered access to public facilities.

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Court throws out challenge to Bello's Kogi ticket

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled against Momoh Obaro, who had asked to be declared the winner of the APC's 18 May senatorial primary in Kogi Central and recognised as the candidate instead of former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello.

The judge held that Mr Obaro had not exhausted the party's internal dispute-resolution process.

He also found that the primary election result sheets relied upon by Mr Obaro lacked signatures from the chairman and secretary of the committee that conducted the exercise.

The ruling, reported by PREMIUM TIMES, leaves Mr Bello's nomination undisturbed in that suit.

A day earlier, Justice Ekwo ruled in favour of former Governor Gabriel Suswam in a separate APC nomination dispute in Benue North-East, affirming him as the winner of the primary and declaring unlawful his replacement by Senator Emmanuel Udende.

The court accepted results showing Mr Suswam received 131,083 votes against Mr Udende's 1,364, according to PREMIUM TIMES' report on the Benue judgement.

Presidency sets December milestone for CNG buses

The federal government signed an agreement with Chinese manufacturer Yutong in Lagos on Thursday for the supply and local assembly of compressed natural gas buses, according to The Eagle.

The arrangement falls under the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles and supports the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme.

Under the agreement announced by the Presidency, Yutong is expected to supply an initial 300 buses, with the first 100 due in Lagos by the end of December. Subsequent vehicles are planned for local assembly by YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland plant in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Presidency put the intended fare reduction at approximately 40 per cent on participating routes, linking the initiative to Mr Tinubu's 2027-2031 agenda.

That remains a government target, not a measured reduction in transport costs.

The government's first deadline is the promised arrival of 100 buses in December. Whether commuters benefit will depend on where the vehicles operate, how fares are set and whether the projected reduction reaches passengers.