The Nasarawa Police Command arrested the suspected armed robbers in Keffi and rescued the kidnapped persons in Awe.

The police have arrested nine suspected armed robbers in Keffi Local Government Area and rescued three kidnapped victims in Awe, as security agencies intensify operations against criminal activities in Nasarawa State.

The police said the nine suspects were arrested after armed men invaded student lodges behind Princess Sarah in Keffi and dispossessed residents of their valuables.

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In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, said operatives of the Angwan Lambu Division responded to a distress call but the suspects had fled before their arrival.

He said the operatives subsequently acted on intelligence and traced the suspects to a hotel on the outskirts of Keffi, where nine people were arrested.

Items recovered from them included a cutlass, a long stick, eight mobile phones and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

Mr Nansel said the suspects had been identified by their victims and were providing information to assist the investigation.

In a separate operation on 18 November, police operatives rescued three people abducted by armed men in the Hunki axis, between Awe and Azara in Awe Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson said the rescue followed intelligence that the victims were being held in a forest.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Sheikh Danko, mobilised operatives of the Violent Crimes Response Unit and other patrol teams to the area.

According to the statement, the security operatives combed the forest and mounted pressure on the kidnappers, forcing them to abandon their captives and flee.

The rescued persons were identified as Habibu Samaika, 40, from Ubi Local Government Area of Taraba State; Audi Abubakar, 40, from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State; and Shafiu Zakari, 19, from Azara in Awe LGA.

They were rescued unhurt and taken to the Azara General Hospital for medical attention. The police said they were in stable condition and their relatives had been contacted.

Recent security operations

The latest police operations come amid other efforts by security agencies to tackle kidnapping in Nasarawa State.

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On 29 October, troops of the Nigerian Army, working with operatives of the State Security Services (SSS), arrested a suspected kidnapper, Mukaila Iliyasu, while collecting a N200,000 ransom allegedly demanded from a woman in Akwaba, Eggon Local Government Area.

The Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, said SSS operatives alerted the military to the alleged threat on 29 October.

He said a soldier went undercover and posed as the person assigned to deliver the ransom, leading to the suspect's arrest while collecting the money.

Mr Zubairu said the suspect was handed over to the SSS for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The military described the arrest as an intelligence-led operation and urged security agencies to sustain cooperation and intelligence sharing to tackle kidnapping and other threats.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa police commissioner commended officers involved in the latest operations, assuring residents that the command would sustain intelligence-led operations and patrols to dismantle criminal networks.

He urged residents to report suspicious movements and criminal activities to the nearest police station.