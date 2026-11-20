Hargeisa, Nov. 20 — The United Arab Emirates strongly denounced Somalia's government on Thursday over what it called an "escalatory and hostile approach" towards Abu Dhabi, saying Mogadishu's actions had weakened bilateral cooperation. The UAE pledged to preserve and strengthen its longstanding ties with the Somali people.

In a statement dated Nov. 19, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the Somalia government had taken "irresponsible positions that undermine bilateral relations and weaken the foundations of cooperation between the two countries."

The ministry said the UAE had closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in January 2026. It cited "hostile practices by the Somalia government toward the UAE's embassy and policies," including Mogadishu's decisions to cancel bilateral agreements. The ministry did not name the agreements in its statement.

Abu Dhabi said relations between countries "should be guided by shared interests and should remain free of political considerations and internal conflicts." The ministry expressed regret at what it described as attempts by Somalia's government "to bring its internal power struggles into bilateral relations in a manner which could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples."

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's "deep appreciation for the brotherly Somali people and its pride in the bonds that unite the two peoples." It highlighted its relationship with the Somali community living in the Emirates and with Somalis who visit the country.

"The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and shared interests," the ministry said.