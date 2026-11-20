Nov. 20 — The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned what he called "irresponsible statements" and "misleading media campaigns" by Somalia federal government officials targeting the United Arab Emirates, saying the allegations were aimed at undermining Abu Dhabi's diplomatic efforts.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement issued in Riyadh on Thursday that "these unacceptable allegations seek to undermine the UAE's efforts to promote regional and international dialogue and cooperation."

The statement did not name the Somalia officials or specify the remarks that prompted the condemnation.

Albudaiwi said the UAE had played "a major role in strengthening security and stability and promoting dialogue between countries." He pointed to its recent hosting of a round of talks between Russia and Ukraine as evidence of what he called "a responsible approach aimed at achieving regional and international peace and security."

The GCC chief said the bloc "categorically rejects any media campaigns aimed at disparaging any of its members" and said such campaigns "will not affect their continued role in supporting peace and security in the region and around the world."

He said the council's member states remained committed to strengthening security, stability and prosperity. The six-member bloc comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.