Monrovia - Liberia, through the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), has led an international review of Somalia's anti-corruption preventive measures as part of efforts to strengthen accountability, transparency, and good governance.

The five-day review, conducted from November 14 to 18, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya, brought together Liberia, the Kingdom of Tonga, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Secretariat under the second review cycle of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The exercise focused on two key chapters of the Convention: Chapter II, which addresses preventive measures, and Chapter V, which deals with asset recovery.

According to the LACC, Liberia led the assessment of Chapter II, examining Somalia's legal and institutional frameworks for preventing corruption.

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The review covered several areas, including public sector integrity, asset declaration and financial disclosure, public procurement, public financial management, transparency, whistleblower protection, and citizens' participation in the fight against corruption.

The Kingdom of Tonga, meanwhile, focused on Chapter V, which addresses asset recovery and international cooperation in identifying and recovering proceeds of corruption.

The engagement brought together government experts, representatives of the UNODC Secretariat, and officials from key Somali institutions, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Office of the Attorney General, and Office of the Auditor General.

Civil society representatives also participated in discussions during the review.

The LACC said Liberia's participation demonstrates the country's commitment to international cooperation, peer learning, and the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The Commission noted that the engagement provides an opportunity to share experiences and strengthen institutional capacity in preventing corruption and promoting accountability.

Liberia's role in the review also highlights its contribution to international efforts to improve anti-corruption systems and strengthen public institutions.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption provides an international framework for countries to work together in preventing corruption, promoting integrity, and recovering assets obtained through illegal activities.

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Through its participation in the review, Liberia continues to engage in international efforts aimed at strengthening anti-corruption measures and promoting good governance.