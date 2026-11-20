Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell part of his personal stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to accommodate institutional investors whose demand could not be fully met by the company's initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed secondary sale is expected to provide additional shares for investors seeking to participate in the refinery's landmark listing, which attracted applications worth about N5.85 trillion ($4.3 billion), significantly exceeding the amount on offer.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Dangote was discussing the arrangement with the SEC, with people familiar with the matter saying the billionaire would meet some of the excess demand by selling shares from his personal holding. The sources declined to be identified because the discussions were private.

The commission, which was expected to publish the IPO allotment list by Tuesday, has postponed the announcement until later this week to consider and approve the proposed secondary sale, according to the people, Bloomberg stated.

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The refinery is seeking to raise between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion through the offer, which is expected to be Africa's biggest IPO to date. The base offer involves about 3.3 per cent of the company, rising to approximately 4.25 per cent if the 30 per cent over-allotment option is fully exercised.

Dangote currently owns about 87.3 per cent of the refinery. Based on calculations from the company's prospectus, his holding would decline to about 84.4 per cent after the base offer and approximately 83.6 per cent if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.

The offer, which remained open for six weeks until October 27, attracted almost four million unique subscriptions from investors in 120 countries, including every country in Africa.

Among the institutional investors seeking larger allocations was South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the continent's biggest money manager, which oversees almost $220 billion in assets, including pension funds for South African public-sector workers. Bloomberg reported last week that the institution had requested about $500 million worth of shares.

A senior SEC official said the commission was processing the allotments and that approval would be granted when all requirements had been met. A spokesman for Dangote declined to comment on the proposed secondary sale.

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Meanwhile, Kenya plans to grant tax exemptions to Dangote's proposed $16 billion refinery project in Lamu, as the country seeks to attract investment and reduce eastern Africa's dependence on imported petroleum products.

Kenya's Treasury Secretary, John Mbadi, said the proposed project, designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily, qualified for tax exemptions under the country's laws, which provide incentives for investments above five billion shillings, or about $38 million.

Speaking in an interview with Nairobi-based Citizen TV, Mbadi said capital goods imported for the project would qualify for exemptions covering value-added tax, excise duty and railway development levies.

"Any capital goods that they are bringing will attract the tax exemption as any other, and there will be a formal request," he said.

Mbadi disclosed that Dangote had already paid taxes on equipment imported to initiate work on the project, but said the payments would be refunded once the necessary claims were made. "They must have paid," he said. "Then they will claim, and we will give them," he added.

The refinery is expected to help Kenya reduce its reliance on imported fuel and shield the wider eastern African region from disruptions in global petroleum supply chains. However, the proposed incentives come as the Kenyan government faces revenue shortfalls, rising expenditure and mounting debt.

Kenya's tax expenditure, representing revenue forgone through exemptions, deductions, reduced rates and other preferential tax treatments, stood at 262.6 billion shillings ($2.02 billion) last year, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).