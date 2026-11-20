Amavubi's back-to-back defeats against Mali in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers have exposed a familiar weakness in Rwandan football: the gap between ambition and the foundations needed to compete consistently at the highest level.

Two defeats in five days - a 3-2 loss in Bamako followed by a 2-0 defeat at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali - handed Mali qualification for the continental showpiece while leaving Rwanda facing an uncertain battle for the remaining Group K ticket.

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The results were particularly disappointing because Rwanda had an opportunity to put themselves in a strong position. Instead, they remain on six points, with Liberia and Cape Verde on three apiece, ahead of the final two qualifying matches in March 2027. Rwanda will host Cape Verde before travelling to Liberia.

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However, beyond the immediate disappointment, the two encounters revealed how far Rwanda still have to go to become a competitive force in African football.

Mali were simply the better team. Their technical ability, physical presence, tactical discipline and individual quality were evident across both matches. They had players accustomed to competing in demanding European leagues, bringing experience and composure that Stephen Constantine's men struggled to match.

Constantine acknowledged this reality rather than hiding behind excuses. The Englishman admitted that Mali had superior quality across the pitch, even suggesting that some of their substitutes were better than Rwanda's starting players.

His observation that mistakes against top sides such as Mali, Senegal and Ghana are punished immediately was particularly telling. At this level, commitment and passion alone are insufficient. International football demands technical quality, tactical intelligence and the ability to execute under pressure.

Rwanda showed fighting spirit, especially in the second half of the return fixture, but the difference in quality was apparent when it mattered most.

Constantine accepted responsibility, admitting that he needed to do a better job. But he should not be the only one held accountable. Every stakeholder in Rwandan football must take responsibility. The game will only move forward when those running it get the basics right.

It would be unfair to place the burden of the country's shortcomings entirely on the national team coach, who has been in the job for only seven months.

The problem goes beyond the 90 minutes played on the pitch. It is rooted in how Rwanda identifies, develops and prepares footballers long before they receive a national team call-up.

Constantine's call for a grassroots rebuild should therefore receive serious attention from FERWAFA and other stakeholders.

Rwanda never really built on the U17 generation that qualified for the 2011 FIFA World Cup. There was an opportunity to create something special from that group, but it was missed, and the country has yet to recover.

We cannot continue trying to build a competitive national team from the top down. Sustainable development starts with children, proper academies, qualified coaches and a structured pathway through the age-group national teams.

Investment should begin with players as young as six, when basic technical skills, coordination, discipline and an understanding of the game are developed. Strong U15, U17 and U20 programmes should then provide a consistent pipeline of talent into the senior team.

This requires more than establishing academies in name. A proper school football development programme, supported by inter-school competitions, could make a significant difference at relatively low cost.

Rwanda needs professionally managed institutions with suitable training facilities, qualified technical staff, competitive youth leagues and clear development programmes. Academies must be judged by the quality of players they produce, not simply their existence.

There was a time in the late 2000s when football academies became popular in Rwanda. What happened to them? The country should now be looking at strategic partnerships between local academies and established European clubs to improve coaching, expose youngsters to competitive environments and create opportunities for trials abroad.

Equally important is Constantine's thinking on scouting foreign-born players with Rwandan roots for Amavubi.

The search for diaspora talent should not be abandoned, but FERWAFA must become more strategic. Rather than focusing mainly on established players, the federation should identify younger prospects while they are still developing.

Players in reputable European youth systems, particularly at U15, U17 and U20 levels, could bring valuable experience and raise competition within Rwanda's national teams. Early engagement would also allow FERWAFA to build relationships with players and their families and establish a genuine connection with the national project.

However, recruiting diaspora talent must complement, not replace, investment in domestic football. A national team that depends on foreign-based recruits without a strong local development system will struggle to sustain progress.

Amavubi's immediate AFCON qualification hopes remain alive. The matches against Cape Verde and Liberia could yet determine whether Rwanda reach the tournament. The players and technical team must fight for that opportunity.

But we must resist the temptation to measure Rwanda's progress solely by whether the team qualifies for the 2027 tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The bigger question is what happens afterwards. Mali's success reflects years of investment in player development and the creation of pathways through which young footballers can reach the highest level.

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Rwanda must learn from that example. The defeats should not merely generate criticism of the coach or players; they should trigger an honest conversation about the country's football development model.

Qualifying for AFCON would be welcome, but building a system capable of producing competitive national teams for years to come is far more important.

The gap between Rwanda and Mali will not disappear overnight. Closing it requires patience, investment, professional management and a genuine commitment to developing talent from the grassroots.

The rebuilding Constantine is calling for should have started yesterday. But it is not too late. It must start now.

Otherwise, Rwanda risks returning to the same conversation after every painful defeat against Africa's stronger footballing nations. Constantine spoke about breaking into the continent's top 12, but the ambition should be even greater.

A victory against Mali would have put Rwanda in a comfortable position. Instead, the two defeats have complicated the qualification picture. Another setback could increase the pressure, while failure to qualify would inevitably raise questions about Constantine's future.

The bigger challenge, however, remains building a football system that can compete consistently rather than relying on occasional moments of promise.