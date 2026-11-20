The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) chapter, has issued a seven-day notice of industrial action over the alleged failure of the administration to implement and pay outstanding arrears of the approved Professional Allowance Table (PAT) for healthcare workers under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The union warned that healthcare services across FCT health facilities could be disrupted if the outstanding demands were not addressed before the expiration of the notice on November 23, 2026.

JOHESU, which comprises the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), accused the FCT Administration of discriminatory treatment in the implementation of professional allowances among healthcare workers.

In a notice issued on Thursday, signed by its FCT chairman, Comrade Ene Nwachinerem, and secretary, Comrade Henry Oshowo, the union said it had formally communicated its grievances to the administration in a letter dated August 7, 2026, but lamented that no meaningful action had been taken three months after the complaint was submitted.

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According to the union, the controversy arose from what it described as the selective implementation of the Professional Allowance Table, which it said had benefited healthcare workers under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), while those under CONHESS had been excluded.

The union said it had drawn the attention of the FCT Administration to the disparity through the Office of the Head of Service, demanding the immediate implementation of the approved allowance for eligible healthcare workers under CONHESS, alongside payment of accumulated arrears.

It, however, expressed dissatisfaction that despite repeated engagements with the administration and the expiration of three months since its formal complaint, the matter remained unresolved.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, JOHESU said the continued delay amounted to discrimination and violated the principles of fairness, equity and industrial harmony in the health sector.

Consequently, the union said it had issued a seven-day notice of industrial action in alignment with the position of its national leadership on the matter.

The notice, according to the statement, is expected to expire at midnight on November 23, 2026, after which the union may commence industrial action if its demands are not satisfactorily addressed.

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JOHESU specifically appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to intervene urgently by directing the immediate implementation of the Professional Allowance Table for all eligible healthcare workers under CONHESS and the payment of outstanding arrears.

While expressing its commitment to constructive engagement and the preservation of industrial harmony, the union maintained that such harmony could not be sustained amid prolonged neglect and unequal treatment of workers.

It warned that it could no longer guarantee industrial peace beyond the expiration of the seven-day notice if the administration failed to resolve the dispute.

The union also disclosed that it had begun preparing its members for the next line of action in accordance with its directives.