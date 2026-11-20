Two condemned inmates have escaped from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, after allegedly breaking through and scaling the facility's perimeter wall, with the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Mwakuche, admitting negligence and promising sanctions against those found culpable.

The inmates, identified as Segun and Abraham, reportedly escaped in the early hours of Wednesday from the custodial centre located in the heart of Ilorin metropolis.

Abraham was said to have previously escaped from the Mandala Custodial Centre on the outskirts of Ilorin but was later rearrested and transferred to Oke-Kura Custodial Centre, where he escaped again.

Mwakuche, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday while assessing the circumstances surrounding the incident, described the escape as unfortunate and unacceptable.

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He acknowledged some level of negligence and vowed that anyone found responsible would be punished.

"Naturally, they will face the music," he said.

The Controller-General said the Minister of Interior was unhappy with the development, adding that President Bola Tinubu would also be displeased, considering the federal government's efforts to improve the welfare of correctional officers.

"The Honourable Minister is not happy. Mr President won't be happy. Because the President of this great nation has done a lot for staff.

"Salaries are not being owed. Their welfare has been improved. Promotions have also been ongoing yearly, no backlogs, promotional arrears paid," he said.

Mwakuche said he had cautioned correctional officers and inmates against a recurrence of the incident.

"I've admonished the staff. I've also admonished the inmates. And I know that it will not occur again," he added.

He assured that the escaped inmates would be rearrested, saying security operatives had spread their dragnet to track them down.