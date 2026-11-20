The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has called for the urgent passage of the proposed Statistics Bill to establish a National Statistics Fund and secure sustainable financing for the production of reliable official data.

It warned that inadequate funding, poor institutional coordination and weak data systems continued to undermine national planning, policy formulation and the delivery of essential public services.

The Service said without adequate investment in statistics, government institutions would struggle to generate and use the reliable data needed to make informed decisions and track national development.

The call was contained in a communiqué adopted at the 2026 Annual Forum for Data Producers, Users and Enhancers in Accra.

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The Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, presented the communiqué at a press briefing at the GSS Census Secretariat Conference Room in Accra yesterday.

The forum, held on the theme, "From Data to Impact: Strengthening the Data Value Chain Through Data Governance, Partnerships and Sustainable Financing," brought together government institutions, development partners, academia, civil society organisations, the private sector, young people and the media.

Dr Iddrisu said many ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) operated without dedicated budgets or units for statistical activities.

He said valuable information collected by public institutions was also not being fully utilised to shape policies, guide development projects and improve public services. Read More.