The IEA said many of these countries are particularly interested in small modular reactors (SMRs)

Nigeria is among more than 50 countries planning to develop nuclear power or expressing interest in building new reactors, as global nuclear electricity generation reached a record high in 2025, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report, World Energy Outlook 2026, published on Thursday amid contentious negotiations over fossil fuel phase-out and electrification at the 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye, provides an assessment of global energy trends and prospects across regions.

The 564-page report said global nuclear power generation reached a record high in 2025 and is expected to continue rising, with more than 420 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity currently operational across over 30 countries.

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As of July 2026, the report said nearly 90 GW of additional nuclear capacity was under construction worldwide, the highest level in more than 35 years. The projects are spread across 17 countries, largely China, India, South Korea, Russia, Egypt and Türkiye.

The report said the ongoing construction includes small modular reactors (SMRs) in Argentina, Canada, China and Russia. Construction began on eight nuclear reactors in the first half of 2026, marking one of the highest levels recorded in four decades.

According to the IEA, more than 50 countries now have plans or targets for nuclear power or have expressed interest in developing new reactors.

These countries include African countries such as Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria; European countries including Italy, Poland and Türkiye; Middle Eastern countries such as Jordan and Saudi Arabia; and Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Many of these countries are particularly interested in small modular reactors (SMRs), the report noted.

It said China continues to operate one of the world's largest nuclear construction programmes, while the United States has approved lifetime extensions for several reactors, allowing them to operate for up to 80 years.

In the European Union, the IEA said nuclear power is increasingly viewed as critical to achieving energy security and climate goals, while Japan is gradually restarting reactors.

Nuclear development is also advancing in countries entering the sector for the first time. Bangladesh, Egypt and Türkiye have projects at advanced stages of construction, Uzbekistan is beginning work on its first nuclear power plant, and Vietnam is progressing with plans for its first reactor.

International support for nuclear energy has also strengthened, with multilateral development banks increasingly involved in financing the sector. As of August 2026, 38 countries had endorsed a pledge to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050.

The IEA said the prevailing geopolitical and energy security landscape could further accelerate nuclear development, as countries seek to diversify their energy mix, reduce exposure to market volatility and ensure reliable electricity supply amid growing electrification.

The agency said the 2026 energy crisis had prompted several countries to reinforce or confirm nuclear power plans, extend the operating lifetimes of existing reactors and reconsider restrictions on nuclear development.

Emerging electricity demand from electrification, artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres is also strengthening the case for reliable, dispatchable energy sources such as nuclear power.

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However, the report noted that electricity generation trends vary across regions, reflecting differences in energy resources, security priorities and existing infrastructure.

While renewable energy is expanding across most regions and nuclear power is gaining ground in an increasing number of markets, the pace and composition of the transition differ considerably.

China, India and Southeast Asia are expected to retain coal-heavy electricity systems through 2035, although their energy mixes are projected to diversify as electricity demand grows faster than in most other regions.

Coal is expected to remain the dominant source of electricity in these regions, but wind, solar, nuclear and natural gas are also projected to expand, gradually creating more diversified energy sources.