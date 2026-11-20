An estimated 6.13 million Ghanaians, representing 17.8 per cent of the population, still practise open defecation as of 2024 despite efforts by the government and development partners to improve sanitation.

The situation is particularly worrying in communities where access to household and public toilet facilities remains limited.

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Innovation and Partnership Specialist at World Vision Ghana, Mr Attah Arhin, disclosed this yesterday in Accra during a public education campaign organised by World Vision Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Religious Affairs to mark this year's World Toilet Day.

He said the figures underscored the need for intensified public education and sustained investment in sanitation infrastructure to ensure that more people had access to safe and decent toilet facilities.

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Mr Arhin said World Toilet Day, commemorated annually on November 19, was intended to draw attention to the importance of proper sanitation in protecting public health, human dignity and the environment.

He noted that globally, 354 million people, representing about four per cent of the world's population, still practised open defecation.

The campaign involved engagements at markets, transport terminals, schools, healthcare facilities and pedestrian malls, where members of the public were educated on the health and environmental dangers of open defecation and the importance of using decent toilet facilities.

Undertaken in collaboration with local assemblies, media coalitions and creative arts groups, the exercise also encouraged households to construct their own toilet facilities using practical and affordable methods. Read More.