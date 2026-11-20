Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone have agreed to conduct a joint survey of their shared borders as part of efforts to address longstanding territorial disputes, reduce tensions, and strengthen regional peace and security.

Deputy Minister for Information Daniel Sando disclosed the agreement during a Ministry of Information press briefing, noting that the three countries have also agreed to withdraw troops from disputed areas as a means of de-escalating tensions and creating an atmosphere conducive to peaceful resolution.

According to Sando, the joint border survey is expected to help clarify disputed territories and address longstanding concerns surrounding border demarcations among the three neighboring countries.

He said the governments are also reviewing historical records and legal documents to support the process, with Liberia gathering agreements and other documents signed with French colonial authorities who administered Guinea, while Guinea and Sierra Leone are collecting relevant historical and legal records to help establish the status of disputed territories.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Deputy Minister said the decision to conduct the survey reflects the commitment of the three countries to resolving border-related issues through dialogue, cooperation, and peaceful diplomatic engagement rather than confrontation.

He explained that the withdrawal of troops from disputed areas is intended to ease tensions and prevent further misunderstandings while the technical and diplomatic processes continue.

Sando further disclosed that the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are expected to support the process, providing regional assistance toward resolving the border issues.

The agreement is also expected to strengthen cooperation among the three countries under the framework of the Mano River Union, which promotes regional peace, security, and economic cooperation.

The joint border survey is expected to provide a basis for addressing territorial concerns, improving relations among the neighboring countries, and preventing future border-related tensions.

The three countries have reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along their borders, with the process expected to contribute to peaceful coexistence among border communities and strengthen regional cooperation.