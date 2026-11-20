- Civil society groups demand answers on reported US$5 million

MONROVIA, Liberia, November 20, 2026 - The Boakai administration is facing mounting pressure to disclose the financial, legal and security implications of its controversial agreement to receive up to 1,200 third-country nationals deported from the United States.

NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development and the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) are demanding greater transparency, legislative oversight and an independent assessment of Liberia's preparedness to accommodate the individuals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a communication to Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo questioned whether the Legislature adequately scrutinized the agreement before its implementation.

He demanded clarification on the reported US$5 million financial arrangement, including whether the government received the money, the conditions attached and measures to ensure accountability.

"Has your committee verified whether the alleged US$5 million, or any other financial or material support, was received, under what conditions, and what safeguards ensure transparent management, independent audit, and public reporting?" Jarwolo asked.

He also raised concerns about national security, immigration status, human rights protections and the long-term costs of providing housing, healthcare and other essential services.

On August 18, 2026, the government announced that Liberia had agreed to receive up to 1,200 individuals within one year. The first group of 20 arrived on August 20, followed by another 16 reportedly transferred on October 12, bringing the reported total to 36.

The government has defended the arrangement on humanitarian grounds, maintaining that the individuals would be received as guests of the Republic, with the option to leave or seek asylum under Liberian law.

However, ABIC, headed by Cllr. Dr. Yvette Chesson-Gibson, cautioned that humanitarian considerations should not overshadow Liberia's economic, legal, security and social capacity.

The Centre demanded clarity on the duration of external financial assistance, the benefits Liberia stands to gain and who would bear the costs once such support ends.

ABIC also called for an independent multidisciplinary review, warning that inadequate public information and economic hardship could fuel public resentment and social tensions.

It urged the government to consider amending, suspending or terminating the agreement if an independent assessment determines that Liberia's national interests are not adequately protected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reported US$5 million remains unverified, while civil society groups continue to demand full disclosure of the agreement's terms and obligations.