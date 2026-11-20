Follow THISDAYLIVE on GoogleAdd us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on GoogleFelix Omoh-Asun in

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate for Edo South, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, has raised concerns over reported security breaches in his ancestral community of Amagba, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, calling on the state government and security agencies to intervene to prevent further escalation.

Iduoriyekemwen appealed ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections, following a reported security incident in the community on November 12, 2026.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, the former Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly urged his supporters to remain calm and ensure that the development does not distract them from their political activities ahead of the elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said he received reports from relatives in the early hours of November 12 about the presence of some individuals allegedly accompanied by armed operatives of the local security corps in the community.

According to him, gunshots were reportedly fired during the incident, forcing some residents to flee their homes for fear for their safety.

The incident came weeks after the reported arrest of his 90-year-old father, Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, the traditional head (Odionwere) of Amagba.

The nonagenarian was reportedly handed over to the Edo State Police Command for questioning before being arraigned in court over allegations his son has disputed.

The ADC candidate also expressed concern over alleged moves to remove his father from his traditional position, insisting that due process must be followed and the rights of all parties respected.

Against this backdrop, he appealed to the Edo State Government and relevant security agencies to urgently intervene to restore peace and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

"I am concerned about the developments in my ancestral community, particularly the reported incident of November 12 and the earlier arrest and arraignment of my father. I appeal to all concerned to exercise restraint and allow the appropriate authorities to address the issues," he said.

The former Edo State representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) maintained that disputes involving land, boundaries and traditional leadership should be resolved through established legal and traditional institutions rather than actions capable of creating tension and threatening communal peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the state government to ensure that the Amagba situation is handled fairly and transparently, irrespective of political affiliations.

Iduoriyekemwen further appealed to ADC members and voters across the seven local government areas of Edo South senatorial district-Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North-East, Ovia South-West, Orhionmwon and Uhunmwonde-to remain peaceful and focused on the forthcoming elections.

"My message to our supporters across all seven local government areas of Edo South is clear: remain peaceful, stay focused and refuse to be provoked into violence," he said.

He urged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation through peaceful campaigns, door-to-door engagements and direct interactions with voters across the senatorial district.

Expressing confidence in the electoral process, the ADC candidate said the January 16, 2027, election should reflect the genuine wishes of the electorate.

He stressed that voters must be allowed to freely exercise their democratic rights without intimidation, harassment,t or interference.