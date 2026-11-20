A growing campaign to allow Liberians living abroad to vote in national elections is gaining momentum, with diaspora advocates and lawmakers pressing for legislation and an operational framework ahead of the 2029 elections.

At the center of the renewed effort is the All-Liberia Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), which will host its 2026 Liberian Overseas Voting Rights Summit on November 21 at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, under the theme, "Paving the Way for Out-of-Country Voting."

Sponsored by the university's Center for African Studies and ALCOD, the summit will bring together diaspora leaders, lawmakers, academics and election stakeholders to examine how eligible Liberians abroad could participate in national elections without travelling home.

Sinoe County Representative Thomas Romeo Quioh, chairman of the House Committee on Elections and Inaugurations, will be a featured speaker, while Professor Welma Campbell Mashinini Redd of Morgan State University will deliver the keynote address.

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Beyond the gathering, the campaign raises a fundamental question about citizenship and democratic participation: should Liberians lose the practical ability to vote simply because they live outside the country's borders?

ALCOD's overseas voting campaign builds on a longer struggle over citizenship and the political rights of Liberians abroad.

For decades, Liberia's former Aliens and Nationality Law prohibited dual citizenship, placing Liberians who acquired foreign nationality at risk of losing their Liberian citizenship. The restriction became a major source of tension with a diaspora community whose members had settled abroad because of war, economic hardship and educational or professional opportunities.

ALCOD began campaigning for dual citizenship in December 2012. Its efforts culminated in the 2022 amendment to the Aliens and Nationality Law, signed by former President George Weah on August 5, 2022, which recognized dual citizenship and allowed Liberian mothers, like fathers, to transmit citizenship to children born abroad.

However, the reform retained restrictions on dual citizens seeking elected public office. They must renounce their other citizenship at least one year before applying to contest an election.

For ALCOD and other diaspora organizations, overseas voting is now the next frontier: moving beyond recognition of citizenship to ensuring that eligible Liberians abroad can exercise their electoral rights.

The constitutional and legal gap

The campaign draws its legal argument from Article 80(c) of the Constitution, which recognizes citizens' right to register and vote in their constituencies, either in person or by absentee ballot, subject to legislative provisions.

However, that constitutional recognition has not translated into an operational overseas voting system.

Section 5.5 of the New Elections Law, which previously provided for registered voters abroad to request and return ballots by registered mail, was removed in December 2004. International IDEA consequently lists Liberia as a country without external voting, noting that the relevant legal provisions have not been restored.

This leaves a gap between the constitutional provision and the absence of legislation detailing how Liberians abroad could register, receive ballots and have their votes securely counted.

ALCOD is advocating legislation that would allow eligible citizens to register and vote through Liberian embassies, consulates or other centers designated by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

But establishing such a system requires more than an administrative decision. It would need clear rules covering voter eligibility, identification, constituency assignment, ballot security, transmission, counting and dispute resolution.

The organization has increasingly moved its advocacy from public discussion to direct engagement with election authorities and lawmakers.

In September 2024, an ALCOD delegation met then-NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah to discuss overseas voting and the constitutional basis for absentee ballots. It subsequently engaged former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and other lawmakers.

In January 2026, ALCOD Chairman Eminent Emmanuel S. Wettee, working with the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) and other diaspora representatives, presented a petition to the Legislature seeking legislation to establish overseas voting arrangements. The petition was presented through Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

Representative Quioh has also become a prominent legislative voice in the campaign. In an October 11, 2026 statement, titled "Dual Citizenship and Out-of-Country Voting: Strengthening the Bond Between Liberia and Its Global Community," he highlighted the diaspora's contributions through professional expertise, investment, philanthropy and support for families at home.

However, he cautioned that endorsing overseas voting in principle is different from establishing a credible system. He called for legislation, reliable registration, secure ballots, transparent financing, credible vote verification and counting, and procedures for resolving disputes.

Quioh has urged the NEC to assess the legal, financial and logistical requirements before implementation.

NEC Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor has acknowledged the need to examine the proposal but warned of significant challenges.

Speaking at an African electoral management bodies' meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in July 2026, Weedor identified legal, financial and logistical constraints, including voter verification, ballot security, vote transmission and the cost of administering overseas voting.

The concerns highlight the complexity of the proposal. Liberia would have to determine whether voting should take place at embassies and consulates, through postal ballots or another legally authorized arrangement. Each option carries different costs and security requirements.

The NEC would also need safeguards against duplicate registration and voting, reliable links between overseas voters and their home constituencies, and transparent procedures for incorporating overseas ballots into official results.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply whether Liberians abroad should vote, but how to make their participation accessible without compromising electoral credibility.

What overseas voting means for Liberia

The implications extend beyond the ballot box.

The economic relationship between Liberia and its diaspora is substantial. World Bank data show that personal remittances received in 2024 amounted to approximately 21.3 percent of Liberia's GDP.

These transfers support families, education, healthcare, housing and small businesses, while diaspora professionals and organizations contribute through investment, philanthropy, advocacy and skills development.

Yet despite these economic and social connections, Liberians abroad have no practical system for participating in national elections from their countries of residence.

Allowing eligible citizens to vote could strengthen their sense of belonging and provide a formal channel to influence decisions affecting Liberia's leadership and future. It could also deepen diaspora engagement in national development, governance and public accountability.

However, the proposal raises questions about constituency representation, voter verification and political influence. The Legislature and NEC must ensure that overseas participation does not create opportunities for manipulation or undermine the integrity of local electoral representation.

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Overseas voting should also complement, not diminish, the participation of citizens living in Liberia, whose daily experiences with public services and government policies remain central to democratic accountability.

The November 21 summit is expected to move the campaign toward a practical roadmap.

Redd brings experience in journalism, academia and diaspora leadership. She previously served as president of the Liberian Community Association of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and was orator at Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebration in Washington in 2025.

Quioh's position as chairman of the House Committee on Elections and Inaugurations gives the discussion a direct link to the Legislature, where the necessary legal amendments would have to be considered.

For ALCOD, the summit marks another stage in a campaign that began with the struggle for dual citizenship and has now expanded to political participation beyond Liberia's borders.

But translating the campaign into reality will require legislative action, a credible NEC implementation plan and adequate funding before the 2029 elections. Diplomatic missions, diaspora organizations and international electoral partners could also support the process under clearly defined arrangements.

Ultimately, the debate is about what citizenship means for a country whose people are spread across continents but remain connected through family, culture, investment and national identity.

ALCOD's message, "Once a Liberian, Always a Liberian," captures that aspiration. The challenge now is to translate that sense of belonging into a workable democratic right.

Whether overseas voting becomes a reality in 2029 will depend on the willingness and capacity of Liberia's political and electoral institutions to close the gap between constitutional recognition and practical participation.