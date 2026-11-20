The United States Embassy in Monrovia has challenged Liberian businesses to turn renewed access to the American market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) into actual exports, warning that preferential trade access will mean little without the capacity to meet international standards and deliver consistently.

The call comes as Liberia continues to grapple with limited production capacity, regulatory bottlenecks, documentation challenges and costly shipping delays that threaten the competitiveness of local businesses.

Speaking at a Global Entrepreneurship Week 2026 event, "Building Export-Ready Liberian SMEs: One Export Pathway to AGOA," hosted at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kristin Gilmore urged entrepreneurs and government institutions to turn the program's extension through December 2028 into increased exports, investment and jobs.

Established in 2000, AGOA provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries preferential, generally duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products, subject to specific eligibility and rules-of-origin requirements. After expiring in September 2025, the program was restored in February 2026 and subsequently extended through December 31, 2028.

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Gilmore said the program offers access to approximately 6,500 products, presenting opportunities for African businesses to reach American consumers.

"The market alone in the United States speaks for itself," she said.

To illustrate the potential, she cited Kenya, Madagascar and Lesotho, which exported approximately US$53million and US$151 million in apparel to the United States, respectively, in 2024.

While acknowledging that Liberia does not need to establish a garment industry overnight, Gilmore said the examples demonstrate that market access must be matched by production capacity and reliable supply chains.

"Access to a market is valuable only when businesses are prepared to serve it," she said.

She identified natural rubber, cocoa, sustainably sourced palm oil and palm kernel oil as Liberian products with export potential. She also highlighted JPALM Liberia, which processes locally sourced palm kernels and exports oil to a Liberian soap manufacturer whose products reach American consumers.

"That is the kind of success story we want to see multiply across Liberia," she said.

Gilmore said export readiness requires businesses to meet buyers' quality standards, understand packaging, labeling, certification and shipping requirements, and consistently deliver the right quantities at competitive prices.

Beyond business preparedness, Gilmore pointed to cargo clearance delays, payment-processing problems and unpredictable customs procedures as obstacles that increase costs and weaken Liberia's export competitiveness.

She said she had been engaging government officials, port operators and businesses to address these challenges, emphasizing that efficient ports, predictable customs procedures and reliable payment systems are essential to making Liberian products competitive.

Describing a shift in U.S.-Liberia relations toward trade, investment and private enterprise, she referenced the Millennium Challenge Corporation's work on a second compact focused on mining and electricity.

Her message to businesses and government was that AGOA's success should be measured in actual commercial results rather than eligibility alone.

"Export-ready Liberian businesses are the ones who will walk through it," she said.

Representatives of Liberia's regulatory agencies used the forum to explain the procedures businesses must satisfy, highlighting documentation, product testing, licensing and quality-control requirements.

A representative of the Liberia Food Authority (LFA), speaking on behalf of the Acting Director General, said food exporters must first register with the authority, list their products and submit samples with ingredient details. Product specification testing is conducted by the Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA).

Additional certification is required from the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) for products such as palm oil and cocoa, while fisheries exports fall under the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA). The LFA also conducts inspections before issuing export quality and safety certification.

Common mistakes include applying before completing registration, submitting incomplete documents, poor labeling and packaging, inadequate hygiene and storage, and allowing permits to expire.

The LFA warned that unsafe exports could damage Liberia's standing in international markets and potentially lead to a downgrade of its classification from green to yellow or red.

LACRA, which regulates coffee, cocoa and oil palm, outlined its licensing fees and quality-control requirements. Individual commodity agents pay US 300 annually, plus US$10 for an identification card, while exporters pay US

5,000 annually for Liberia-owned business and US10,000 for foreign-owned businesses.

The authority also charges royalties of US50permetricton of cocoa and US35 per metric ton of oil palm. Exporters undergo warehouse inspections and quality-control training, while cargo is inspected even after containerization.

The representative identified incorrect license categories, outdated documents and late applications as recurring problems.

"Ships don't wait," the representative cautioned.

The presentations exposed the complexity of Liberia's export process, where businesses must navigate several regulatory institutions with different mandates and procedures. For small enterprises, poor coordination and inadequate guidance can make compliance costly and time-consuming.

Liberia Revenue Authority Customs Commissioner Saa Saamoi acknowledged that Liberia has not fully benefited from AGOA, attributing the problem partly to customs unpreparedness rather than any failure on the U.S. side.

He cautioned that AGOA does not automatically grant duty-free treatment to every product shipped from Liberia. Under its rules of origin, goods must undergo sufficient production or transformation in an eligible country. Products manufactured elsewhere and merely repackaged in Liberia do not automatically qualify.

Saamoi said the LRA would provide further guidance to businesses interested in exporting under the program.

He also identified international product standards as a major challenge, describing apparel as a realistic area of focus while stressing the need for Liberian producers to meet destination-market requirements.

On customs efficiency, he disclosed that a time-release study found average cargo clearance takes 12 days and 19 hours, although approximately 65 percent of cargo could be cleared within five days.

He attributed some delays to financial constraints among small importers, which can result in storage charges and possible auction after 90 days.

Saamoi also announced plans to introduce fully electronic customs payments beginning January 1, allowing businesses to make payments remotely while retaining the requirement to physically collect cargo.

Montserrado County District One Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, drawing on her business and export experience, recalled that Liberian exporters previously had to send product samples to Ghana for laboratory testing because the necessary facilities were unavailable locally. Some food products were rejected abroad because they had not undergone the required testing.

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"It was a real serious problem for us," she said, welcoming the development of local testing capacity.

Barry described AGOA as an opportunity to expand exports, earn foreign exchange and serve Liberians in the United States who want access to local food products.

She urged small businesses to pool resources to overcome the cost of shipping, suggesting that two or three enterprises could combine their products and share a container.

"One person doesn't have to ship a container," she said.

She added that access to the American market could expose Liberian businesses to opportunities in Europe, China and other markets.

Gilmore's remarks reflect a growing emphasis on trade, investment and private enterprise in U.S.-Liberia economic engagement. But they also underscore a challenge for Liberia: businesses cannot compete internationally if the systems governing certification, customs, ports, payments and product standards remain fragmented or inefficient.

The experiences of Kenya, Madagascar and Lesotho demonstrate the export opportunities AGOA can support, but Liberia's immediate task is to strengthen its own production base, organize suppliers, improve processing and quality control, and connect businesses with credible international buyers.

The 2028 extension provides additional time, but it does not guarantee sales or remove the program's eligibility requirements. Liberia must use the period to address domestic bottlenecks and build a coordinated export system that takes businesses from production and certification to shipping and payment.

Ultimately, the program's value to Liberia will be measured not by workshops or declarations, but by the number of local products reaching American markets, the revenue businesses generate and the jobs created.

As Gilmore emphasized, the opportunity must translate into "shipments, sales, and jobs."