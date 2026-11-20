After nearly three decades of plans, funding appeals and stalled construction efforts, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is preparing to break ground for its long-awaited national headquarters, a project expected to provide more than office space by creating a permanent center for journalism training, professional development and media collaboration.

The Union will officially unveil the project, break ground and launch a fundraising campaign on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at its property on 14th Street, Cheeseman Avenue, Sinkor.

The announcement comes with renewed financial support from within the media community. Veteran Liberian journalist Sam Howard has pledged an initial US5,000, the largest individual contribution publicly announced for the fund raising drive. Former PUL President Peter Quaqua announced US$ 1,000 on August 28, 2025

The proposed facility will include a Journalism and Media Hub dedicated to professional training, ethical reporting, digital innovation, peer accountability and knowledge-sharing across the media sector.

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For a profession facing persistent challenges involving journalists' welfare, limited training opportunities, ethical accountability, financial sustainability and press freedom, the project could become an important institutional investment.

But its significance will ultimately depend not simply on completing the building, but on whether the Union develops a functional and accessible center that strengthens journalism throughout the country.

The PUL headquarters initiative has a long and complicated history.

The land at 14th Street, Sinkor, was acquired in 1997 under the leadership of former Union President Abraham Massaley. Construction efforts reportedly began in 2007, but the project stalled after disagreements and financial difficulties involving the contractor.

In 2008, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf announced US$100,000 in support of the headquarters project. However, the contribution and its management later became the subject of controversy, with questions raised about accountability and the failure to complete the building.

The difficulties continued under successive PUL administrations.

In 2017, the national budget reportedly appropriated US$300,000 for the construction project. However, a proposed agreement with Civil Design Inc. generated controversy over procurement procedures and the authority to execute the contract. The Union's internal disagreements and the status of the proposed agreement further complicated efforts to move construction forward.

By 2021, the land remained undeveloped, reflecting how an initiative intended to give journalists a permanent institutional home had become a prolonged organizational challenge.

A renewed effort emerged under the current leadership of PUL President Julius Kanubah. In August 2025, the Union dedicated a new administrative office on Warner Avenue, 9th Street, Sinkor, ending its 23-year operation from its previous location on Clay Street.

At the dedication, the leadership described the new office as an important foundation for pursuing the larger ambition of constructing a national headquarters on the 14th Street property.

Speaking during the PUL's 62nd anniversary celebration on September 30, 2026, Kanubah disclosed that the Union had secured architectural designs and received support from individuals and institutions. He also said occupants on the property had been formally notified to vacate, with notices dating back to October 2025.

The November 25 ceremony therefore represents a significant transition from years of planning and fundraising appeals toward a renewed construction effort.

The proposed headquarters could address a long-standing institutional gap within the media sector--the absence of a permanent national center capable of bringing journalists, media organizations, trainers and professional associations together.

Its most important component may be the Journalism and Media Hub.

If properly equipped and sustained, the facility could provide regular training in investigative reporting, fact-checking, data journalism, digital storytelling, media law, election reporting and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Such opportunities are particularly important for journalists outside Monrovia, many of whom face limited access to specialized training, professional resources and institutional support.

A permanent center could also provide space for professional conferences, newsroom exchanges, mentorship programs and collaboration between experienced journalists and younger practitioners.

A central space for peer engagement and knowledge-sharing could help address recurring concerns about inaccurate reporting, sensationalism, political influence and declining public trust.

The need for such reforms was acknowledged by Kanubah during the Union's September anniversary celebration, when he disclosed that the reactivated Media Council had investigated several complaints involving media institutions and journalists.

A headquarters that supports professional development and ethical oversight could therefore help connect the Union's institutional responsibilities with practical improvements in newsroom performance.

However, infrastructure alone will not guarantee better journalism. The center would require qualified trainers, modern equipment, reliable internet, sustained programming and partnerships with universities, media development organizations and international journalism institutions.

The project also carries implications for journalists' collective representation and welfare.

The PUL, established in 1964, serves as the umbrella organization for journalists and media practitioners in Liberia.

Over the years, journalists have faced intimidation, arrests, harassment, legal threats and difficult working conditions.

A permanent headquarters could strengthen the Union's ability to coordinate legal assistance, document press freedom violations, engage government institutions and provide support to journalists facing professional risks.

The history of the headquarters project makes financial transparency particularly important.

The controversy surrounding the earlier US$100,000 contribution and subsequent construction arrangements remains part of the Union's institutional history.

In September 2026, Kanubah revisited the episode during the Second Presidential Media Dinner, describing the contribution as "a blessing that unfortunately turned into a curse for our Union."

He said questions surrounding the management and accountability of the funds continued despite a previous administration withdrawing the matter from court in the interest of reconciliation. He urged renewed institutional support while emphasizing the need for transparency.

Against this background, the Union's announcement that funds for the current project are held in a dedicated bank account is important. But public confidence will require regular financial disclosures, clear procurement procedures, independent oversight and updates on construction progress.

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The PUL must also communicate the project's estimated cost, construction phases, funding target and mechanisms for monitoring contributions. Such information would help journalists, businesses, government institutions and development partners assess the project and contribute with confidence.

The headquarters should become an example of the transparency and accountability that journalists themselves demand from public institutions.

Howard's US5,000contributionandQuaqua'searlierUS1,000 pledge provide an initial demonstration of support from within the profession.

The Union is appealing to journalists, media institutions, government agencies, businesses, civil society organizations, development partners and the public to support the project through financial or material contributions.

The November 25 ceremony is open to the public and is intended to mobilize broader participation in the construction effort.

Ultimately, the headquarters should be viewed as more than a property owned by the Press Union. It represents an opportunity to build a shared professional institution that serves journalists across the country, regardless of their media affiliation, location or career stage.

But after nearly 30 years of delays, the Union faces a test that goes beyond securing donations--demonstrating that it can translate the longstanding ambition into a completed, functional and sustainable national institution.