The World Bank, in collaboration with Liberia's Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, has commenced a nationwide assessment of the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), aimed at evaluating implementation progress, identifying operational challenges, and assessing the impact of project interventions on agricultural enterprises across the country.

The Joint Implementation Support Mission officially began on Monday, November 16, 2026, with a courtesy working visit to Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, followed by a mission briefing led by the World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen.

The mission is being led by Dr. Osman Kadir, Senior Economist and Task Team Lead at the World Bank Group's Liberia Office, alongside Hon. Anthoinette Fenuku Dukuly, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Agriculture, and the RETRAP implementation team, headed by National Project Coordinator Mr. Galah Toto.

As part of the assessment, the joint delegation is undertaking field visits to project-supported agribusinesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and grant beneficiaries across nine counties.

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The mission's initial field activities cover Montserrado, Margibi, and Bong Counties, with additional visits scheduled for Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Maryland, Grand Bassa, and Bomi Counties.

These engagements are intended to provide firsthand insights into the performance of agricultural businesses, assess the utilization of project resources, and identify challenges affecting productivity, profitability, and long-term sustainability.

The delegation is also engaging directly with entrepreneurs and beneficiaries involved in livestock production, poultry farming, food processing, and other agricultural value-chain activities.

Among the enterprises identified for assessment in Montserrado, Margibi, and Bong Counties are Green Pastures Enterprise, JOPS Enterprises, Snack Shop, Nimba Pastry, P.M. Mary D. Bordolo, SHEM Agro, Jacquelyn Production, Tumutu Youth Camps, and Gbofehla Demo Site Incorporated, among others.

These enterprises are among the beneficiaries of RETRAP-supported agricultural interventions, including livestock development initiatives and the Liberia Agriculture Commercialization Fund, which provides grant support to eligible agricultural businesses.

During the visits, the delegation is examining how beneficiaries have utilized project assistance to improve production capacity, strengthen business operations, and expand economic opportunities.

The assessment also provides an opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to share their experiences, highlight achievements, and discuss the financial, technical, and operational difficulties affecting their enterprises.

According to the RETRAP implementation team, a key objective of the mission is to identify existing gaps in project implementation, particularly challenges relating to access to financing, technical assistance, production capacity, and business sustainability.

The assessment findings are expected to inform measures aimed at addressing some of these challenges through RETRAP's BackWard Integration Scheme, supported by specialized technical consulting assistance.

The initiative is intended to strengthen linkages within agricultural value chains, improve enterprise productivity, and support the sustainable growth of participating agribusinesses.

The mission will further examine opportunities to enhance project delivery, strengthen beneficiary support systems, and ensure that investments produce measurable and lasting benefits for farmers, entrepreneurs, and rural communities.

The Rural Economic Transformation Project is designed to strengthen Liberia's agricultural sector by promoting agricultural commercialization, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, improving productivity, and expanding economic opportunities in rural communities.

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Through its interventions, RETRAP seeks to address structural challenges affecting agricultural businesses while creating an enabling environment for increased private-sector participation and investment in the sector.

The World Bank and its government counterparts expect the nationwide assessment to provide valuable recommendations for improving implementation, addressing operational constraints, and strengthening the long-term sustainability of project-supported enterprises.

The findings will also help guide future interventions aimed at improving agricultural value chains, expanding market opportunities, and increasing the economic contribution of agribusinesses to national development.