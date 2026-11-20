PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Human rights organisation Amnesty International condemned Mr Mojo after viral video footage showed him telling supporters to use intimidation and violence to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The chairman of Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State, Abubakar Mojo, has replied Amnesty International, which criticised him for allegedly stoking violence ahead of the 2027 General Election in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the human rights organisation condemned Mr Mojo, who appeared in a video telling supporters to use intimidation and violence to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the widely circulated video, Mr Mojo is seen surrounded and cheered on by a crowd of supporters while instructing them to deliver their polling units to the ruling party by any means necessary.

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"Either by intimidation, violence, thuggery, or by whatever means, make sure that you deliver your polling units for the APC. Stand firm at your polling unit ready for violence," the local government chairman declared in the footage.

Amnesty International described Mr Mojo as a "danger to society" and demanded that authorities hold him accountable for publicly inciting and threatening electoral violence.

But in a swift reaction, Mr Mojo, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Abdallah, refuted the allegation of incitement to violence.

According to the chairman's office, the organisation misrepresents his Hausa remarks--"Lalle duk dan jam'iyyar APC ya zama wajibi ya ciwo zaben sa ko da tsiya ko da arziki."

The statement clarifies that, within its proper linguistic context, the phrase is not a call to violence or mayhem, but rather a standard political motivation urging APC members to pursue electoral victory through legitimate hard work, unity, dedication, and sacrifice.

Mr Mojo further alleged that the controversy stems from a fabricated plot by the rival Kwankwasiyya political group, which he accused of selectively editing and distorting the video clip before allegedly forwarding it to Amnesty International.

The local government chairperson alleged that former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso incited violence, citing a recent disturbance during a political visit to Bichi Local Government and claiming Mr Kwankwaso encouraged followers to arm themselves with local weapons (sinke) during campaigns.

Consequently, the statement urged Amnesty International to investigate the Bichi incident rather than relying on what it describes as a twisted translation of his speech.

Read below Mr Mojor reply to Amnesty International

20th November, 2026

To:

The Country Director,

Amnesty International Nigeria

Abuja - Nigeria.

RE: REJOINDER / RESPONSE TO YOUR PUBLICATION ON HON. ABUBAKAR MU'AZU MOJO AND THE ALLEGED "DO OR DIE" POLITICS OF 2027

Dear Sir/Madam,

We write with utmost respect for your reputable organisation and its mandate of promoting human rights, peace, and justice across the globe, in response to your recent publication alleging that the Executive Chairman of Gwale Local Government, Hon. Abubakar Ma'azu Mojo, incited people to engage in "Do or Die" politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that the said publication is a gross misrepresentation, deliberate distortion, and malicious misinterpretation of the Chairman's statement.

What The Chairman Actually Said And Meant:

The Chairman was quoted as saying: _"Lalle duk dan jam'iyyar APC ya zama wajibi ya ciwo zaben sa ko da tsiya ko da arziki."

This statement, in its proper Hausa context, does NOT mean violence, killing, or incitement to cause mayhem. It simply means: Every APC member must be determined, committed, and resilient in pursuing victory for the party through legitimate hard work, unity, and sacrifice.

It is a call for political commitment, hard work, dedication, and perseverance to achieve victory for the APC in Nigeria, Kano State, and Gwale Local Government. It is the same kind of political motivation used by leaders all over the world - to encourage members to work hard, not to take up arms.

To translate a call for hard work into a call for violence is unfair, misleading, and dangerous.

This Is A Fabricated Plot By The Kwankwasiyya:

We wish to draw your attention to the fact that this misleading report is a well-orchestrated plot by the Kwankwasiyya political group to tarnish the image of the Chairman. They carefully cut the video, picked the target scene, twisted its meaning, and forwarded it to your office to damage the reputation of a peaceful leader.

If there is anyone whose statement deserves condemnation for incitement, it is Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who led his team in practice to Bichi Local Government, where a serious disturbance erupted, and who openly encouraged his followers to always arm themselves with a sinke (local weapon) during campaigns. That is a clear, direct, and practical incitement to violence, unlike the Chairman's call for dedication.

We therefore call on Amnesty International to investigate the Bichi incident and the call for followers to carry weapons, rather than relying on a twisted translation of a peaceful speech.

Hon. Mojo Is A Man Of Peace:

Anyone who knows Hon. Abubakar Mu'azu Mojo knows he is a man of peace.

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In the whole of Nigeria, there is no Local Government Chairman who has done what he has done in reforming hundreds of youth formerly involved in thuggery (Yan Daba), rehabilitating them, and giving them jobs and empowerment to become self-reliant. A man who takes weapons from youths and gives them jobs cannot be a man who promotes violence.

His record in Gwale speaks for itself: peacebuilding, youth empowerment, women empowerment, support for education, and inclusive governance.

Our Prayer:

We pray for continued peace and stability in Gwale, Kano, and Nigeria at large.

We respectfully urge Amnesty International to retract the misleading aspects of the report, seek proper translation and context, and verify facts from both sides before publication, in the interest of fairness and justice.

We remain open to any engagement, dialogue, or fact-finding mission to Gwale.

Thank you for your understanding.

Yours faithfully,

Signed:

Ibrahim Abdallah

Spokesperson to the Executive Chairman

Gwale Local Government Council

For: Hon. Abubakar Ma'azu Mojo