Children's Voices Against Malaria Uganda (CVAMU) has announced its 2026 Malaria Heroes, recognising young advocates, educators, community health workers and organisations making significant contributions to protecting children and strengthening Uganda's malaria response.

The awards were announced on November 20, 2026, in commemoration of World Children's Day. CVAMU said children's voices and contributions played a central role in shaping the recognition, giving young people an opportunity to influence decisions affecting their health and future.

The initiative supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes a target to end the malaria epidemic by 2030.

CVAMU Executive Director and Special Presidential Assistant Henry Lutwama said the honourees were recognised because of their contributions to the fight against a disease that continues to pose a major threat to children's health in Uganda.

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"We decided to honour these distinguished gentlemen and women on this World Children's Day (November 20) because malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death among children in Uganda," Lutwama said.

Statistics cited by the organisation indicate that malaria prevalence among children aged six to 59 months increased from 10 per cent in 2018/2019 to 13 per cent in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Children under five remain particularly vulnerable to severe malaria complications and death, especially because of their developing immunity and delays in accessing appropriate healthcare.

According to Lutwama, recognising individuals and organisations for their contributions is not only a way of motivating them but also an opportunity to encourage more people to join the fight against malaria.

"Uganda intends to eliminate malaria by 2030. However, for us to achieve this goal, we have to recognise these champions and encourage these people not to give up. Secondly, by recognising them, we are indirectly inviting others to join us in this fight," he added.

Explaining the selection process, Lutwama said more than 2,500 children aged between eight and 18 were given three months to nominate individuals and organisations they considered influential in the fight against malaria.

He said an evaluation team was subsequently appointed to assess the nominations before the final list of awardees was announced.

Lutwama emphasised that malaria is preventable and treatable, but stressed that early detection and prompt treatment remain critical in reducing complications and deaths.

CVAMU congratulated the award recipients and thanked the children whose voices helped shape the recognition.

The organisation also called on government, schools, parents and development partners to work together to ensure every child can grow, learn and thrive free from malaria.

"A mosquito must never write the final chapter of a child's story," CVAMU said in a statement.

Full List of the 2026 Malaria Heroes

The following individuals and organisations were recognised in different categories:

1. Young Malaria Pupil of the Year (Primary)

Recipient: Nakalema Shifran - Kisugu Preparatory Primary School, Kampala.

Recognised for her advocacy to protect children living on islands from malaria.

2. Young Malaria Student of the Year (Secondary)

Recipient: Ibiaat Samantha Teresa - Soroti Municipal Secondary School.

Recognised for her advocacy through the Children's Parliament for stronger malaria prevention in schools.

3. Malaria Prevention Teacher of the Year 2026

Recipient: Ntairaho Eriachim Byoona - Walyoba Primary School, Masindi.

Recognised for dedication to malaria education and empowering children to practise preventive measures.

4. School Malaria Advocacy Campaign of the Year 2026

Recipient: Louise Junior School, Bukomansimbi.

Recognised for its "Child to Family Malaria Prevention Campaign".

5. Parents' Voice for Change Award of the Year 2026

Recipients: Ssanyu Barbara and Mucunguzi Bruce.

Recognised for turning personal loss into action to protect other children from malaria, in loving memory of Bethel Sunshine Murungi.

6. Malaria Awareness Song of the Year 2026

Recipients: Fenon Nabbosa, Doreen Nanfuka and Profesa Maros.

Recognised for creatively using music to educate children and inspire malaria prevention through Children's Voices Against Malaria.

7. National Malaria Advocacy and Action Award 2026

Recipient: Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Malaria.

Recognised for its leadership in strengthening advocacy and advancing collective action against malaria in Uganda.

8. Digital Innovation Malaria Care Award 2026

Recipient: My Doctor.

Recognised for its contribution to improving access to malaria care through telemedicine.

9. Malaria Innovation and Impact Award 2026

Recipient: Dr Dorothy Echodu - Pilgrim Africa.

Recognised for her contribution to malaria research, innovative prevention approaches and the protection of schoolchildren from malaria.

10. Malaria Elimination Leadership Award

Recipient: Dr Diana Atwine - Ministry of Health.

Recognised for her leadership in protecting children through malaria vaccination, insecticide-treated mosquito net distribution and indoor residual spraying in schools.

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11. Malaria Elimination Partnership Award

Recipient: Dr Denise Njama Meya - ALMA.

Recognised for her strategic guidance and technical support through ALMA in strengthening Uganda's malaria elimination efforts.

12. Malaria Partnership Leadership Award

Recipient: PDG Rotarian Kenneth Wycliffe Mugisha - MFU.

Recognised for his leadership in building partnerships and mobilising resources to advance malaria elimination in Uganda.

13. Malaria Media Leadership Award

Recipient: Mr Kin Kariisa - NBS Television.

Recognised for his sustained leadership in providing media space for malaria education and advocacy.

14. VHT Malaria Champion Award

Recipient: Mr Timothy Ndiwalana - Village Health Team, Rubaga Division.

Recognised for his dedicated service in protecting children from malaria as a Village Health Team member since 2014.

15. Community Health Impact Award

Recipient: Mr Ghulam Rabbani - Chairman, Pakistan Association Uganda.

Recognised for his steadfast commitment to improving community well-being through consistent welfare assistance and emergency support.