Nigeria, alongside Algeria, Kenya and Senegal, added more than one gigawatt of solar capacity each in 2025, highlighting the growing adoption of solar energy across African economies

Africa's solar energy boom is increasingly driven by small-scale installations as imports of photovoltaic (PV) equipment surge. Countries, including Nigeria, are expanding solar deployment to address persistent electricity shortages, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

The World Energy Outlook report, published by the IEA on Thursday, said solar PV imports to Africa have increased since 2017, with most of the increase coming from China, where imports have grown 28-fold.

The surge has contributed to an eightfold increase in installed solar capacity across the continent, reflecting growing adoption of solar energy as an alternative to conventional electricity sources.

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While utility-scale solar projects dominated Africa's solar market a decade ago, smaller installations are increasingly emerging as the main driver of growth, reflecting a shift toward decentralised energy systems as households, businesses, and industries seek alternatives to unreliable electricity supply.

Nigeria, alongside Algeria, Kenya and Senegal, added more than one gigawatt of solar capacity each in 2025, highlighting the growing adoption of solar energy across African economies.

The shift comes as solar imports continue to expand, with trade data indicating that Africa imported approximately 26 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV equipment in 2025 alone, compared with reported installations of about 10 GW.

Since 2020, imports of solar PV equipment from China to Africa have reached about 60 GW, while recorded installations across the continent have amounted to less than half that volume.

The IEA said the disparity raises questions about the pace of solar deployment, the accuracy of installation data and the extent to which imported equipment is being stockpiled, re-exported or deployed in installations missing from official statistics.

According to the agency, the gap between imported and recorded installed solar capacity stood at approximately 35 GW over the past five years.

It attributed the discrepancy partly to equipment remaining in inventories for extended periods, installations not being captured in official statistics and possible structural inconsistencies in trade and deployment data.

Around 15 per cent of solar imports are also solar cells rather than finished modules, some of which could be supplying Africa's emerging solar manufacturing industry.

Although solar module production capacity across Africa remained limited in 2025, Egypt and Ethiopia have since emerged as leading producers, while several other countries, including Nigeria, are pursuing ambitious plans to expand domestic manufacturing.

The rapid adoption of solar technology highlights the growing pressure climate activists are placing on world leaders at the ongoing climate talks in Turkey to phase out fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy equitably and justly.

Nigeria's emerging solar market

In recent years, households and businesses across Nigeria have increasingly adopted solar systems as an alternative energy source amid unreliable electricity supply and rising energy costs.

Repeated grid collapses, ageing infrastructure, metering gaps, gas supply shortages, mounting debts and estimated billing have undermined electricity delivery across the country, despite decades of investment in the sector.

The removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023 by President Bola Tinubu's administration further intensified the cost-of-living crisis, as petrol prices rose sharply, increasing the cost of running generators for households and businesses.

These pressures, alongside persistent electricity shortages, have strengthened the appeal of solar energy as consumers seek more reliable and affordable alternatives to grid electricity and petrol- and diesel-powered generators.

Nigeria's growing solar market reflects increasing efforts to reduce dependence on the national grid, particularly among households, businesses and industries grappling with unreliable electricity supply and rising energy costs.

The growing availability of imported solar panels and related equipment has helped expand access to alternative energy systems, while the country continues to explore opportunities to strengthen local manufacturing and supply chains.

The expansion of small-scale solar systems is also reshaping Africa's energy landscape, shifting growth beyond large utility-scale projects to distributed installations that serve consumers directly.

A decade ago, solar PV deployment was largely concentrated in utility-scale projects in relatively mature markets such as Egypt and South Africa.

Today, the market is increasingly driven by smaller installations, with Algeria, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal each recording more than 1 GW in solar capacity additions in 2025.

The report noted that South Africa remains a major contributor to the continent's solar expansion, accounting for more than one-third of total capacity additions over the period examined.

As Nigeria's adoption of solar energy systems continues to grow amid unreliable electricity supply and rising petrol and diesel prices, energy experts have called for increased local manufacturing, affordable financing and stronger regulation to unlock the sector's economic potential.

Solar expansion outpaces official records

Despite the rapid growth in imports, questions remain about how much solar equipment is actually being deployed across Africa and how accurately governments capture the expansion in their energy statistics.

The IEA said newly developed tools combining satellite imagery and remote sensing have provided fresh evidence that a significant share of imported solar equipment is being deployed in utility-scale and distributed installations missing from official records.

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Across Africa, the analysis identified more than 50 per cent more utility-scale solar capacity than governments had officially recorded.

However, even after accounting for the underreported installations detected through satellite imagery, the additional capacity remains insufficient to explain the volume of solar equipment imported, leaving a gap of nearly 30 GW.

The discrepancy suggests that Africa's solar market may be expanding faster than conventional energy statistics can capture, although the extent of equipment stockpiling, re-exportation and unrecorded deployment remains uncertain.

Outlook

In the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), Africa's installed solar capacity is projected to increase sixfold over the next decade, signalling further expansion of the continent's solar market.

The growth is expected to build on an increasingly diverse range of projects, from utility-scale installations and industrial energy systems to smaller distributed solar systems serving households and businesses.

Beyond large-scale solar farms, the accelerating adoption of smaller systems could reshape how Africans access electricity, particularly in countries where grid reliability, affordability and access remain major challenges.

For Nigeria, the trend offers opportunities to expand energy access, reduce reliance on diesel-powered generation, strengthen domestic solar manufacturing, and accelerate the transition to a more reliable electricity supply.