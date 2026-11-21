press release

Acting President Paul Mashatile has this evening learned with shock and sadness of the passing of former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, and former UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka.

The Acting President will communicate further details after due consultation with the family.

The Acting President has conveyed his deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa.

The family has asked for privacy at this time, whilst they deeply appreciate ongoing messages of support from South Africans and the global community.