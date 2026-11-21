press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with profound sadness of the passing of H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa and former Executive Director of UN Women.

As South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, H.E. Mlambo-Ngcuka helped pave the way for greater representation of women in political leadership. Her subsequent tenure as Executive Director of UN Women (2013–2021) was marked by sustained advocacy for gender equality and the meaningful participation of women in peace negotiations, decision-making and post-conflict recovery.

The Chairperson particularly recalls her contribution to the African Union-led mediation process that culminated in the signing of the Pretoria Agreement for Lasting Peace through a Permanent Cessation of Hostilities between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front on 2 November 2022. Her role in this process stands as a testament to her commitment to advancing peaceful solutions to conflicts on the continent.

The Chairperson pays tribute to an outstanding African leader whose dedication to public service, social justice and the advancement of women has left an enduring legacy and will continue to inspire future generations.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones, as well as to the Government and people of South Africa.