press release

Geneva/Pretoria — UNAIDS is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, and South Africa's first woman Deputy President, who has died at the age of 71.

From 2013 to 2021, as Executive Director of UN Women, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka served on the UNAIDS Committee of Cosponsoring Organizations. In that role she was a steadfast partner to the Joint Programme and a powerful voice for placing the rights, leadership and safety of women and girls at the centre of the global HIV response.

Her commitment to the HIV response was rooted at home. As Deputy President of South Africa, she chaired the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) at a defining moment in the country's response. In 2007 she led the launch of a restructured SANAC, which brought government, civil society, business and labour together as partners and endorsed the National Strategic Plan for HIV, AIDS and STIs 2007-2011. She worked effortlessly to build trust and strong partnerships between government and civil society, including people living with HIV, and insisted that the response be owned by all South Africans. She also called for the HIV response to be linked to the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. UNAIDS was proud to work alongside SANAC and the Department of Health in that process.

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“I have lost a sister and a comrade, and the world has lost a fearless feminist leader. Phumzile never let us forget that AIDS is not only a health crisis. It is a crisis of inequality, and the women and girls who carry its heaviest burden must be at the centre of the response. She brought the courage of a freedom fighter to the UNAIDS family. In South Africa, she brought government and communities together around a shared plan to respond to HIV. We will honour her by finishing the fight she gave so much of her life to: ending AIDS, and ending the injustices that drive it. Rest in power, dearest Sister Phumzile,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

UNAIDS extends its deepest condolences to her husband, Mr Bulelani Ngcuka, her children and family, and to her many friends and colleagues in South Africa, across the UN Women family, at the University of Johannesburg, where she served as Chancellor, and around the world.

May her soul rest in peace.