Cape Town — Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's first woman deputy president and a former United Nations under-secretary-general, has died at 71, the South African government announced on Friday.

Acting President Paul Mashatile conveyed condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in the U.S., and said further details would be shared in consultation with the family.

A former anti-apartheid activist and member of parliament (MP), Mlambo-Ngcuka was deputy president from 2005 to 2008. She also served as minister of minerals and energy and as deputy minister of trade and industry.

She was in the first generation of MPs in South Africa's democratic Parliament, and sat in the Constitutional Assembly, which helped draft the country's democratic Constitution. Her time as deputy president was under President Thabo Mbeki.

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She later took on a prominent international role as UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, serving from August 2013 to August 2021.

"I have lost a sister and a comrade, and the world has lost a fearless feminist leader. Phumzile never let us forget that AIDS is not only a health crisis. It is a crisis of inequality, and the women and girls who carry its heaviest burden must be at the centre of the response. She brought the courage of a freedom fighter to the UNAIDS family. In South Africa, she brought government and communities together around a shared plan to respond to HIV. We will honour her by finishing the fight she gave so much of her life to: ending AIDS, and ending the injustices that drive it. Rest in power, dearest Sister Phumzile," said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

Ramaphosa called her death a sad day for the country, and described her as a leader whose contribution went well beyond her years in government. The University of Johannesburg, where she had been chancellor since 2022, said her death was an immeasurable loss. The ANC called her a distinguished leader of the movement and a dedicated servant of the people. Parliament also paid tribute to her contribution to democracy, social justice and women's rights.

She is survived by her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, and their five children.