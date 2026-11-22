press release

Africa has lost a giant. A woman whose courage, conviction and lifelong dedication to women's rights inspired generations.

With profound sadness, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) mourns the passing of H.E. Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, AWLN Co-Convener, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa and former Executive Director of UN Women.

Dr. Phumzile had a deep passion for empowering women and girls. She dedicated her life to advancing their rights and leadership, believing deeply in their potential, supporting their aspirations and opening doors for generations to come.

From her involvement in South Africa's struggle against apartheid to her years in government and at the United Nations, she remained committed to ensuring that women had a voice in the decisions affecting their lives and communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

That same passion was at the heart of her vision for AWLN. From its establishment in 2017, she insisted that the Network be inclusive, bringing together women of different generations, backgrounds and experiences. She believed that no woman should be left behind and that young women, in particular, deserved every opportunity to lead.

As Co-Convener of AWLN, she was a driving force in uniting African women across generations, countries and sectors. Alongside Mme Bineta Diop, and under the patronage of H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, she worked to strengthen women's participation in leadership, peacebuilding and decision-making across the continent.

She brought her vision and experience to the Network, helping it grow and strengthening its place within the broader women’s movement in Africa. Much of what AWLN is today reflects the care, thought and effort she invested in building it.

Dr. Mlambo-Ngcuka understood the importance of bringing generations together. She valued the experience of women who had paved the way and recognised the responsibility to support those following in their footsteps. Her commitment to young African women was reflected in the intergenerational exchanges and mentorship opportunities that remain central to AWLN's work.

For the AWLN family, her passing is a deeply personal loss. We will remember her wisdom, her kindness and the genuine interest she took in the women around her, particularly the younger generation. She believed in this Network and in what we could accomplish together. Her vision will continue to guide AWLN, and her belief in the power of women working together will remain at the heart of our mission.

As we honour her memory, we make a solemn commitment to carry forward what she began. We will continue to build the inclusive Network she envisioned, to stand together for women's rights and leadership, and to ensure that the young women she believed in have every opportunity to lead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her vision will remain our guide, her courage our inspiration, and her legacy a responsibility we will carry with pride and gratitude.

Rest in peace and power, Dr. Phumzile. Your legacy lives on.