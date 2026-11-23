Sponsor says competition goes international next year

Michael Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre yesterday emerged champions in the men's and women's categories of the maiden Destiny Da-Silva National Open Tennis Championship at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Top seed Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre claimed the Women's Singles title after defeating fifth seed Success Ogunjobi 6-1, 6-1 in Saturday's final. Quadre controlled the match from the baseline to secure the straight-sets victory without facing serious resistance. The win capped off a dominant run through the N30 million tournament, during which Quadre did not drop a single set in singles competition. She reached the finale after routing Bright Emmanuel 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-finals and cruising past Ohunene Yakubu 6-3, 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

The singles triumph completed a double-title sweep for Quadre in Lagos. Earlier in the championship, she partnered with Ntoro Bassey to capture the Women's Doubles crown, rallying from a set down to defeat teenagers Aina Goodnews and Samuel Gloria 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 in a deciding match tiebreak.

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In the Men's Singles final, third seed Michael Emmanuel defeated Abubakar Yusuf in straight sets to cart away the giant trophy and N1.5 million in prize money.

Emmanuel's path to the title featured a series of commanding performances, capped by a dramatic comeback in Friday's semi-final where he rallied from a set down to defeat top seed Canice Abua 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. Earlier in the quarter-finals, Emmanuel cruised past Yahaya Sani-Inabo 6-2, 6-2. Yusuf had booked his spot in the championship match after defeating Sylvanus Ajang 6-3, 6-1 in the other semi-final. [

Like Quadre, Emmanuel also completed a double-title sweep at the tournament. He had earlier partnered with Matthew Abamu to win the Men's Doubles crown, overcoming the pair of Ikechukwu Iloputa and Chima Michael 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 in the final.

Meanwhile, the organiser and sponsor of the competition, Destiny Ford Da-Silva, promised that the tournament will go international next year, expressing his satisfaction with the high standard of play exhibited by the athletes.

"I thank God for how far He has taken us in organising this competition. Next year, by God's grace, the Destiny Da-Silva National Open Tennis Championship will be going international," he said.