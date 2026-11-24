At least 17 people were feared dead and about 27 others sustained injuries after a Canter truck conveying supporters to the campaign flag-off of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, overturned in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The victims were reportedly travelling from Falale, Dankosa and Iyaka villages of Gummi Local Government Area to attend the governor's campaign flag-off when the accident occurred.

Fourteen people reportedly died instantly, while another victim died as relatives and sympathisers were conducting funeral prayers for those killed in the accident.

However, a resident who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity put the death toll at 17, saying several others sustained serious injuries and were referred to hospitals in Sokoto for treatment.

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"As I am speaking to you, 17 people have died. Many others sustained serious injuries, and we are afraid that some of them may not survive.

"They have been referred to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital for treatment," he said.

A medical source at Gumi General Hospital, who also spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said six victims sustained serious injuries and were referred to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital and Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital.

The source said the victims suffered serious fractures, including broken legs and other bones.

Speaking at the cemetery during the funeral arrangements, one of the sympathisers, Malam Ibrahim, said funeral prayers had been conducted for 14 victims who died at the scene before another body was brought to the cemetery.

"We observed the funeral prayers for 14 people who died instantly after the accident. While we were at the cemetery trying to bury them, another person who had also died was brought in," he said.

When contacted, the Chairman of Gummi Local Government Area, Hon. Aminu Falale, confirmed the incident but said he could not immediately establish the exact number of the casualties.

The chairman further said he was traumatised by the incident because many of the victims were from his community.

"I cannot actually ascertain the number of people involved because I am traumatised. Many of the people are from my village and my community.

"I immediately directed that anybody with serious injuries should be referred to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, or Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital.

"As of now, I do not have the actual figures of those who died or those referred to the hospitals. We are still compiling the data. You can contact me around 9 or 10am tomorrow for the final figures," he said.

In a related development, suspected bandits reportedly blocked the Sokoto-Gusau highway around Kwanar Dogon Karfe in Maru Local Government Area, causing panic among motorists and supporters travelling to the governor's campaign flag-off.

Some of the travellers, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the armed men blocked the highway and temporarily prevented several vehicles from proceeding.

They said the bandits were, however, unable to abduct anyone because of their small number and the large number of travellers on the road.

According to one of the travellers, security operatives were immediately alerted and swiftly mobilised to the scene, where they engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

"The bandits blocked the road and several vehicles were stranded. But there were many of us, while the bandits were few. We immediately alerted the security forces, who responded quickly and engaged them in a gun battle.

"The bandits eventually fled, and the road became safe for motorists. We were able to proceed to the campaign and later return safely without any incident," he said.

Meanwhile, another resident expressed disappointment over the alleged absence of Governor Lawal from the funeral prayers for the accident victims, who were travelling to attend his campaign flag-off.

He said the funeral prayers were rescheduled to 4:30pm to give the governor an opportunity to attend and commiserate with the bereaved families.

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"It is unfortunate that Governor Dauda Lawal did not attend the funeral prayers of these people who died while travelling to show their support and solidarity with his campaign.

"We consider this inhuman because these people lost their lives while going to identify with his political ambition," he said.

The resident further alleged that the governor was at the Government House receiving entertainers and other personalities who joined his campaign train for the flag-off in Talata Mafara.

He, however, said the governor could be given the benefit of the doubt if information about the tragedy had not reached him.

He urged those responsible for informing the governor to ensure that he was briefed about the incident so that he could extend his condolences and support to the affected families.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Zamfara State Police Command were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to calls as of the time of filing this story.